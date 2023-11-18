It’s Movember and sultry ‘stache selfies have taken over social media

If you’re seeing a lot of lip foliage on your social media feeds these days, don’t forget that November is now Movember — a time to grow mustaches to raise awareness and research funds for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.
According to the Movember website, the movement started 20 years ago: In 2003, buddies Travis Garone and Luke Slattery met for a beer in Melbourne, Australia, and came up with the idea. Since then, Movember has funded more than 1,320 men’s health projects — including 54 inventions, 70 therapies, and 107 diagnostic tests for prostate cancer — thanks to the support of 6 million Mo Bros and Mo Sisters.
“What we’ve realized was the simple idea behind getting men to grow a mustache generated conversation,” Mark Hedstrom, U.S. executive director at Movember, told Cancer Wellness last year. “With that, as we started to invest in cancer, we were focusing on the physical manifestations of the disease. What we realized is that there was an overlap on what else was happening with a man with respect to cancer. It’s not just physical issues, it’s also directly tied to mental health and overall wellness.”
On X and Instagram, users have been showing of their Movember mustaches. Scroll down to see the hairy results.
8 Comments
abfab
Solo Pedro. Per favore. Más Pedro.
bachy
Appreciated the sentiments expressed on the Jason Carl Fox IG.
abfab
Yes.
Atalante
The French guy is a far right politician. You should probably take him out from this selection.
abfab
Not that I would look, but do the uptight far right republican gays have spaces for what they would consider hot guys? Imagine that one!
DarkZephyr
I miss when mustaches were out of style. I am not a fan, never have been.
abfab
Brandon Brave.
Bertram
Some of these guys are extra hot!