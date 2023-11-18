It’s Movember and sultry ‘stache selfies have taken over social media

If you’re seeing a lot of lip foliage on your social media feeds these days, don’t forget that November is now Movember — a time to grow mustaches to raise awareness and research funds for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

According to the Movember website, the movement started 20 years ago: In 2003, buddies Travis Garone and Luke Slattery met for a beer in Melbourne, Australia, and came up with the idea. Since then, Movember has funded more than 1,320 men’s health projects — including 54 inventions, 70 therapies, and 107 diagnostic tests for prostate cancer — thanks to the support of 6 million Mo Bros and Mo Sisters.

“What we’ve realized was the simple idea behind getting men to grow a mustache generated conversation,” Mark Hedstrom, U.S. executive director at Movember, told Cancer Wellness last year. “With that, as we started to invest in cancer, we were focusing on the physical manifestations of the disease. What we realized is that there was an overlap on what else was happening with a man with respect to cancer. It’s not just physical issues, it’s also directly tied to mental health and overall wellness.”

On X and Instagram, users have been showing of their Movember mustaches. Scroll down to see the hairy results.

that’s run no. 3 of #movember done, a v hilly 5.37km ? bringing my total to 15.66km ? please donate if you can ?? pic.twitter.com/V1c9cYjmPc — Dr Luís Costa ??? (@captainiberia) November 6, 2023

Joining the Movember movement to raise awareness and support men's health by growing a Mo. #NoShaveNovember @morgo2x pic.twitter.com/bujOBjixJv — Ken ??????? (@uNickthoughts) November 8, 2023

Drodzy Panowie,

W ramach kampanii #Movember, chc? przypomnie? o wa?no?ci regularnych bada? Waszych… j?der! ??

Pami?tajmy, ?e dbanie o swoje zdrowie to przejaw troski o siebie i swoich bliskich. Przez ca?y listopad zapuszczajmy wi?c w?sy, aby zmieni? ?wiadomo?? w tej sprawie! pic.twitter.com/zTJhZYDvMM — Robert Biedro? (@RobertBiedron) November 6, 2023

L’AAE arbore sa plus belle moustache pour le #Movember2023. Depuis 2003, cette action vise à sensibiliser l’opinion publique à la lutte contre les cancers masculins ainsi qu’à la prévention du suicide chez les hommes. Ensemble, unis pour soutenir la cause #Movember ! pic.twitter.com/vrbi8gEFcW — Armée de l'Air et de l'Espace (@Armee_de_lair) November 6, 2023

Decided to be a good sport and support Movember ?? pic.twitter.com/2omwB9akHY — Doug Stamper ?? (@LungeloN_Zulu) November 7, 2023

#Movember is goong good!

Hppe you are having a great day! pic.twitter.com/2rXjW7orDO — ?Aiden, The Kingslayer? (@Owlbl00d) November 12, 2023

I had never done Movember until last year and now here I am a year later still rockin' the mustache. ?? pic.twitter.com/zjkMhsyuqS — Tyler ???? (@TylerKrumland) November 13, 2023