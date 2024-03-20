Ivana Trump’s gravesite at risk of being seized by court after ex-husband can’t afford legal fees

Donald Trump‘s lawyers made the embarrassing admission in court this week that he can’t find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the ginormous judgment against him in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud lawsuit.

The one term, twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted ex-president and alleged multi-billionaire says he’s reached out to 30–30!–different underwriters to back the bond and every single one of them has turned him down.

Whomp, whomp.

“The amount of the judgment, with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a filing with a New York appeals court.

In a Truth Social post, the 77-year-old ex-president called the bond, which is due by the end of this month, “unConstitutional, un-American, unprecedented, and practically impossible for ANY Company, including one as successful as mine.”

James has already said that if Trump, who bragged about having “in excess of $400 million in cash” during his deposition, can’t post the $464 million bond by March 31, she’s going to seize his assets, which may include his prized 40 Wall Street and Trump Tower in New York.

She could also go after properties in other states, including Mar-a-Lago in Florida and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. Which brings us to…

Ivana Trump, the ex-president’s first wife, who he cheated on with his second wife before divorcing her in 1990, and who also happens to be the mother of his three eldest children, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

After Ivana tumbled to her death down the spiral staircase of her New York townhouse in the summer of 2022, Trump had her cremated and buried at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Now, you might be wondering why anyone would be buried on a golf course. Let alone, a golf course owned by someone they divorced 30 years earlier.

Rumor has it, Trump did it for tax purposes.

New Jersey tax code exempts cemetery land from all business taxes, sales taxes, income taxes, inheritance taxes, rates, and assessments. By burying his ex-wife on his 520-acre golf course, he doesn’t have to pay taxes on the 10-acres surrounding her gravesite.

Every penny counts, right?

Especially when you owe half a billion dollars in legal penalties!

All that being said, if James decides to seize Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, that means Ivana comes with it. And people on the internet have A LOT to say about that…

If Bedminster

golf course is seized in NJ, does it come with Ivana Trump, too? TBH, I would exhume right there. pic.twitter.com/86QJQIKNBk — Susie (@Homeoffree61) March 19, 2024

Ivana Trump is buried at Bedminster. How does that factor in? Or does it even factor in? — ScienceMermaid (@ScienceMermaid1) March 20, 2024

If she seizes Bedminster, she can work on the exhumation of Ivana Trump's casket. — Xyxox ?? ?? ?? (@Xyxox) March 20, 2024

The Trump family did this on purpse, buried their "mother" Ivana Trump on a golf course–howbeit she was cremated. Guarantee there are TS/SCI Documents in that casket, or Russian gold bars for emergency since it took 12 pallbearers to hold it. https://t.co/Pn7QdQBQLe — Lovely Dead (@lovelydedinside) March 12, 2024

thinking about how the FBI did a counterintelligence investigation into Ivana Trump in the 1989s pic.twitter.com/gny8EIOir1 — Jacob Shamsian ?? (@JayShams) March 18, 2024

June 3rd – Butler and Nauta load Mar A Lago documents on a plane…to BEDMINSTER.



July 14th – Ivana Trump falls downstairs, dies. Is cremated.



July 20th – Ivana Funeral – CREMATED remains carried from church in a heavy gold casket, buried…at BEDMINSTER.



Grave gets overgrown. pic.twitter.com/cvvFlMlw1a — Peter Briggs ?? (@peterbriggs) March 13, 2024

James hasn’t said which of the ex-president’s assets she’ll go after first, but she’ll likely start with his New York properties since those will involve less paperwork than the ones located out of state. And if there’s one thing we know about the New York AG, she’s all about efficiency!

That said, Trump owes a ton of money. If seizing his New York properties doesn’t satisfy the judgment, James will have no choice but to go after his out of state ones as well. And Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is just a quick car ride away.

At this rate, we think it’s safe to say Ivana Trump is never gonna rest in peace.

All you need to know about trump’s character is shown in the care he takes in tending (actually paying someone to tend) Ivana Trump’s grave, the mother of his 3 oldest children.



He doesn’t give a rip about anyone but himself.#Fresh#wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/AoJ8wm8THA — Jennifer Bennon (@jennobenno) August 13, 2023