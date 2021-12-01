Ivanka just made her first red carpet appearance since leaving D.C. and it didn’t go over so well

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner made their first major red carpet appearance since leaving Washington, D.C. at the Louis Vuitton show yesterday in Miami and–surprise!–people aren’t happy to see them slithering back out onto the social scene.

The toxic couple was spotted mingling during the pre-show reception, which was attended by a number of A-listers, including Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West (a.k.a. “Ye”), Pharrell Williams, Bella Hadid, and others.

The show, titled “Virgil Was Here”, was held just two days after the death of celebrated menswear designer Virgil Abloh. It was presented in “loving memory” of Abloh and showcased his final designs for the luxury brand’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

The couple has kept a low profile since leaving D.C. in disgrace three weeks after the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. They’ve spent most of their time in Miami avoiding the press and investigators.

Last November, fashion designer Batsheva Hay said it would be difficult if not impossible for Ivanka to return to the fashion scene given everything she and her husband did while working for her father’s corrupt administration.

“The fashion world is pretty ready to shun her,” Hay told the New York Times. “No one is going to lend Ivanka clothing. She’ll have to buy it covertly at retail.”

Here’s what people on Twitter have to say about the whole thing…

These fascist collaborators should be made to feel unwelcome everywhere they go. — Adam Sank is Vaxxed and Ready to Bone 🏳️‍🌈 (@AdamSank) December 1, 2021

Does LV make prison onesies ? — Hugh Sturdy (@SturdyHugh) December 1, 2021

Aren’t they supposed to be bringing peace to the Middle East? WTF are they doing at a runway show? — Petey Petey-polo. (@peteypolo) December 1, 2021

I guess Ghislaine Maxwell couldn’t make it. — Murray (@Avalon1776) December 1, 2021

Watch out for the smash & grab!! — Brenda Greenberg (@GreenbergBrenda) December 1, 2021

Neither embodies the spirit of the brand. And if @LouisVuitton embraces them, then that’s a serious stain…. — Lisa Dugan (@LisaDugan16) December 1, 2021

Last time I shop at Louis Vuitton. I mean, it would also be my first time… — Gav emO))) dead stuff collector (@Birneybau) December 1, 2021

I can’t wait to find out which celebs schmoozed with Jivanka so I can immediately start hating them. https://t.co/X7qE50EBGq — carla sosenko (@carlasosenko) December 1, 2021

