Ivanka hosted a fancy dinner party the night after January 6 because of course she did

Barely 24 hours after the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were welcoming Trump insiders and other VIP guests into their home for a fancy, multi-course dinner party.

According to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl’s new book Betrayal, which chronicles the final days of the 45th president’s tumultuous time in office, Ivanka and Jared hosted the party the evening of January 7, as the Capitol building was still being cleaned up, the nation was still reeling from the attack, and members of Trump’s administration were still handing in their resignations one after another.

Even crazier, Karl reports that the insurrection was never once brought up at the dinner table, which included guests like Larry Kudlow, Brooke Rollins, and Kevin Hassett, among others.

Writes Karl:

Remarkably, there was no mention of the fact that a mob had just stormed the Capitol days earlier, ransacking the offices of Democratic leaders and trying to prevent the certification of Joe Biden‘s election victory. There was no mention whatsoever—whatsoever—by Jared and Ivanka or any of their guests—of January 6.

Karl’s book also details just how serious and sinister Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results were and the concern many in his orbit, including former chief of staff John Kelly, had in the weeks preceding January 6.

Congress’ select committee investigating the attack is currently working to gather testimony from a number of former Trump administration and campaign officials as it tries to make sense of what happened prior to the deadly riot.

