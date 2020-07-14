Ivanka launches #FindSomethingNew effort to inspire unemployed Americans to find jobs that don’t exist

Ivanka Trump is just filled with great ideas!

When she’s not ordering peaceful protestors be teargassed so her father can pose for photo opps, she’s bemoaning cancel culture on Twitter.

Today, the first daughter took to Twitter to announce the White House’s exciting “Find Something New” campaign that encourages the tens of millions of Americans who have lost their jobs as a result of her father’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic to get up off their asses, stop feeling sorry for themselves, and launch entirely new careers!

“More than ever our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers is focused on helping Americans bolster skills to find new jobs + navigate career transitions,” Ivanka tweeted. “Today we are launching the #FindSomethingNew ad campaign!”

The “Find Something New” website offers links to search engines where people can scour for any employment opportunities that may or may not (probably not) exist in their areas, as well as educational, training, or certificate programs they may or may not (probably not) be interested in pursuing now that they have so much free time on their hands.

The website also includes a list of jobs people might consider training for now that they’ve been completely knocked off their previous career paths. Some of Ivanka’s suggestions include electrician, diagnostic medical sonographer, wind turbine technician, and elevator installer.

Oh, and there are links on how to write a resume, how to ace a video interview, how to apply for food stamps, and how to turn your phone into a hotspot if your internet has been shut off because you’re unemployed and can’t pay the bill.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka said in a statement.

