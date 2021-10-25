Jack Dylan Grazer came out as bi and cried out “Silenzio, Bruno!”

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Jack Dylan Grazer, 18

Bio: Grazer is an actor whose breakthrough role came playing Eddie Kaspbrak in the 2017 film adaptation of the Stephen King novel It, and its 2019 sequel. He went on to star on the CBS series Me, Myself, and I, and appeared in the 2019 film Shazam! In 2020, he showed full dramatic range as pansexual Frazer Wilson in Luca Guadagnino’s very queer HBO series, We Are Who We Are. This year, he voiced Alberto in the Disney-Pixar film Luca, which is also arguably pretty queer. He’s been named one of The Hollywood Reporter‘s top 30 stars under 18.

jack dylan grazer coming out as bi and then immediately shouting SILENZIO BRUNO good for them good for them!! pic.twitter.com/IBKDox5a2G — alyssa (@alyssakayden) July 1, 2021

Coming Out: In July, after the release of Luca, Grazer came out as bisexual. In an Instagram Live video, he read a fan’s question which asked, “Are you gay?” After a brief pause, Grazer said, “I’m bi.” He then stated, “Silenzio, Bruno!” a line from Luca that his character says to quiet the discouraging voice inside his head. Shortly thereafter, Grazer updated the pronouns on his Instagram bio to read he/they.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Dylan Grazer (@jackdgrazer)

Chosen Family: Hollywood has come a long way in a very short time in celebrating LGBTQ talent, but there’s still a risk that coming out can negatively affect an actor’s career. But every new coming out helps lessen that risk, and Grazer’s decision to be open at such a young age and with such a promising road ahead undoubtedly makes it easier for others to follow. He also joins an incredibly talented batch of young, LGBTQ performers — Indya Moore, Hunter Schafer, Amandla Stenberg, Ian Alexander and Justice Smith among them. We certainly wouldn’t mind being associated with that group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Dylan Grazer (@jackdgrazer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Dylan Grazer (@jackdgrazer)