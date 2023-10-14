instastuds

Jack Laugher’s home gym, Matt Lister’s fresh coat, & Jeffree Star’s man pile

By · 8 comments

This week Lewis Hamilton stood up for LGBTQ+ rights and bottoms revealed the things tops do that turn them off. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Jack Laugher hit the gym.

Conor McGregor relaxed.

Matt Lister applied a fresh coat.

Carson Leung fell in the pool.

Andrés Camilo leaned in.

Bryce Willard Smithe took photos.

Jaymes Vaughan touched the Indian Ocean.

Maluma took a bath.

Trace Lehnhoff posed for OnlyFans.

Ben Smith hogged the restroom.

Jeffree Star surrounded himself.

Joe Polito took a hike.

Alvise Rigo slipped into his socks.

Levi Conely popped a squat.

Nathan Henry got in the hot tub.

Jordan Burroughs stood tall.

Miles McMillan tried new jeans.

Giuseppe Giofrè woke up early.

Elliott Norris found the golden hour.

And Ryan Cleary struck a pose.

Related:

Lenny Kravitz, 59, once again rocks out with his c*ck out in one of the thirstiest videos ever

You: “The music video is dead!” Lenny Kravitz: “Hold my beer.”