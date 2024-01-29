Jake Gyllenhaal’s body transformation secrets, Wilson Cruz serves leather daddy & an epic Madonna reunion

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

WELL ISN’T THAT SPECIAL: Pope Francis defended giving the OK to bless same-sex couples but has now stressed that doing so is actually about blessing the people not about supporting the relationship, which the Catholic Church still regards as sinful. [Reuters]

THE XXX OSCARS: Queerties Awards nominee Alec Mapa and Cade Maddox co-hosted the 2024 GAYVN Awards which honors the top (and bottom!) performances and stars in the gay adult film industry, including Austin Wolf, Rhyheim Shabazz, and Derek Kage, among others. [AVN]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

BODY BY JAKE: An MMA fighter breaks down the insane workouts, nutrition, and dedication it takes to get Jake Gyllenhaal’s smooth ripped physique in Road House. [GQ]

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME??? I CAN'T BREATHE!!!LOOK AT HIS MUSCLES AND TITTIES OMG!!! I'M NOT EVEN LISTENING TO WHAT HE SAYS!!!????? pic.twitter.com/R7y8STFTy2 — BK?| JAKE GYLLENHAAL (@Bkgyllenhaal) January 27, 2024

YES, AND? The New York Times does a deep dive into a day in the life of Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande as he plays video games in his fab NYC high-rise apartment, preps for his role in Titanique The Musical and sleeps 9 hours a day. [NY Times]

BIRTHDAY SWEAT: Fran Drescher’s gay ex-husband isn’t the only extremely fit 66-year-old making headlines, as Ellen DeGeneres flaunted her grueling workout to celebrate turning the big 6-6. [People]

CRUZIN’: Star Trek hunk Wilson Cruz channeled his inner leather daddy and gave all the Tom of Finland vibes as he shared a sizzling snap posing shirtless under a fitted motorcycle jacket. Yes, Sir!

THAT PLAYBOY LIFE: LGBTQ+ ally Hugh Hefner may hot have been as strictly heterosexual as you might have imagined as his widow has disclosed how the late Playboy founder enjoyed having men in his bed and was “pretty open.” [The Messenger]

SKYNET REVOLUTION: Gay OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is using his tech bro powers for good by unveiling a plan to prevent voter fraud in the 2024 elections. [LGBTQ Nation]

QUEENS OF POP: Madonna‘s former backup singers Niki Harris and Donna DeLory performed a few of the music icon’s hits (including “Nothing Really Matters”) during their NYC gig at Green Room 42.

I miss Niki and Donna. pic.twitter.com/Gkf4tPZG3a — greg (@mistergeezy) January 28, 2024

OOPS! Millennial gays are feeling a type of way after their queen Britney Spears issued a peace treaty in the ongoing Justin Timberlake War by showing support for the former *NSYNC singer’s new single “Selfish.” [INTO]

WALK WALK FASHION BABY: Fashion designer John Galliano is getting rave reviews for his latest haute couture collection for Maison Margiela which took place under the Pont Alexandre III bridge in Paris & began with a performance by queer singer Lucky Love. While the entire dramatic spectacle set to Adele’s “Hometown Glory” should be seen, the actual runway portion begins around the 8-minute mark with model Leon Dame and ends with Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie closing it all down to cheers of “Bravo” from the crowd.

VOTE for Style Icon and other LGBTQ+ favorites in more than 24 categories in the 2024 Queerties here.