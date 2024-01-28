slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Colman’s cowboy chic, J.Lo serves Mother, Matt Bomer gets waisted & all the week’s fiercest fits

By
weekly fashion

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Andrew Scott looking gorgeous in pink, Kit Connor’s mobster glam, Hunter Schafer taking over Paris Fashion Week, or the cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans‘ red carpet blitz, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Andrew Scott

Spring came early as Andrew dazzled in a Lvir pale pink double-breasted jacket at the All of Us Strangers premiere in London.

Matt Bomer

Bomer was runway-ready in a shearling-lined leather jacket, bright argyle sweater and high-waisted wide-leg denim at the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week.

Raul Domingo and Colman Domingo 

The Oscar nominee and his husband were a hipster Brokeback dream duo at the premiere of It’s What’s Inside at the Sundance Film Festival.

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne kept it Sundance chic while at the SiriusXM studios in NYC.

Gigi Goode

Gigi was serving resort wear eleganza at the “Diner De La Mode” gala at Paris Fashion Week.

Antoni Porowski

Never forget how great Antoni looks with his shirt on too! Seen here at the 92nd Street Y in NYC.

Lil Nas X

LNX has us adding a sheer gold tank to our must-have list after arriving to the premiere of his Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero doc in LA.

Manu Ríos

All that glitters is Manu Ríos at the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week.

Hunter Schafer

The Style Icon Queerties’ nominee was resplendent in a strapless black gown with a gold floral-motif statement necklace at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kit Connor

Kit was all about the Tony Soprano realness in this leather trench at the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week.

Russell Tovey

Looking?! Tovey was THEE man in this debonair velvet tux at the Feud premiere in NYC.

Andy Cohen

The Bravo kingpin looked sharp in his fitted brown Glen plaid suit at the SiriusXM studios in NYC.

Miss Fame

Miss Fame shut down the streets of Paris with this gorgeous strapless number & sickening pose outside the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture show.

Brandon Flynn

Brandon went for a sleek biker-inspired moment at the Feud premiere in NYC.

Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo

Spanish writer/producer/director/partners The Javis were Zara-licious at the Sundance Film Festival.

Law Roach

Law brought all the dramz to the Valentino Haute Couture show with his black and white striped regalia & blue suede boots at Paris Fashion Week.

Brad Goreski

We are gagging over Brad’s silk polka dot blouse and double-breasted suit combo at the Feud premiere in NYC.

Jennifer Lopez

Mother Nature glam was just another Wednesday for J.Lo at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

Alok Vaid-Menon

Alok battled the Sundance Film Festival frost in this blue turtleneck minidress serve with pink platforms.

Paul Mescal

Bachelor bros beware! Mescal is bringing Henleys back in this head-to-toe Gucci fit at the All of Us Strangers premiere in London.

Zendaya

Zendaya was pure euphoria arriving to the Fendi Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler

Masters of the Air? Yes, Sirs!

Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore and Calista Flockhart

The cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans proved a new Supreme in the Ryan Murphy-verse has risen at the show’s NYC premiere.

Check out more fashionistas and VOTE for Style Icon and other LGBTQ+ favorites in the 2024 Queerties here.

