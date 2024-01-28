PHOTOS: Colman’s cowboy chic, J.Lo serves Mother, Matt Bomer gets waisted & all the week’s fiercest fits

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Andrew Scott looking gorgeous in pink, Kit Connor’s mobster glam, Hunter Schafer taking over Paris Fashion Week, or the cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans‘ red carpet blitz, the looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Andrew Scott
Spring came early as Andrew dazzled in a Lvir pale pink double-breasted jacket at the All of Us Strangers premiere in London.
Matt Bomer
Bomer was runway-ready in a shearling-lined leather jacket, bright argyle sweater and high-waisted wide-leg denim at the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week.
Raul Domingo and Colman Domingo
The Oscar nominee and his husband were a hipster Brokeback dream duo at the premiere of It’s What’s Inside at the Sundance Film Festival.
Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne kept it Sundance chic while at the SiriusXM studios in NYC.
Gigi Goode
Gigi was serving resort wear eleganza at the “Diner De La Mode” gala at Paris Fashion Week.
Antoni Porowski
Never forget how great Antoni looks with his shirt on too! Seen here at the 92nd Street Y in NYC.
Lil Nas X
LNX has us adding a sheer gold tank to our must-have list after arriving to the premiere of his Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero doc in LA.
Manu Ríos
All that glitters is Manu Ríos at the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week.
Hunter Schafer
The Style Icon Queerties’ nominee was resplendent in a strapless black gown with a gold floral-motif statement necklace at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.
Kit Connor
Kit was all about the Tony Soprano realness in this leather trench at the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week.
Andy Cohen
The Bravo kingpin looked sharp in his fitted brown Glen plaid suit at the SiriusXM studios in NYC.
Miss Fame
Miss Fame shut down the streets of Paris with this gorgeous strapless number & sickening pose outside the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture show.
Brandon Flynn
Brandon went for a sleek biker-inspired moment at the Feud premiere in NYC.
Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo
Spanish writer/producer/director/partners The Javis were Zara-licious at the Sundance Film Festival.
Law Roach
Law brought all the dramz to the Valentino Haute Couture show with his black and white striped regalia & blue suede boots at Paris Fashion Week.
Brad Goreski
We are gagging over Brad’s silk polka dot blouse and double-breasted suit combo at the Feud premiere in NYC.
Jennifer Lopez
Mother Nature glam was just another Wednesday for J.Lo at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.
Alok Vaid-Menon
Alok battled the Sundance Film Festival frost in this blue turtleneck minidress serve with pink platforms.
Paul Mescal
Bachelor bros beware! Mescal is bringing Henleys back in this head-to-toe Gucci fit at the All of Us Strangers premiere in London.
Zendaya
Zendaya was pure euphoria arriving to the Fendi Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.
Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler
Masters of the Air? Yes, Sirs!
Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore and Calista Flockhart
The cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans proved a new Supreme in the Ryan Murphy-verse has risen at the show’s NYC premiere.
Check out more fashionistas and VOTE for Style Icon and other LGBTQ+ favorites in the 2024 Queerties here.
Related:
TV host Roger González’s revealing sheer jumpsuit ignites international fashion scandal
Roger González isn’t afraid to rock a sickening look no matter what anyone thinkz!
Vote now: The 2024 Queerties are officially open
Queerties season is upon us—don’t miss your chance to vote for your faves!
3 Comments
cuteguy
Why does Andy Cohen always look like he’s constipated when he poses?
Kit Connor is a dream.
And JLo is the queen.
Paulie P
Alok Vaid-Menon is ugly as F
bachy
Love Andrew Scott’s pink double-breasted but I think he can do a lot better. You’ve hit the big time, kid: call a stylist!
Loving Matt Bomer’s high-waisted jeans. Does anyone know where you can get a pair outside of expensive designer venues? Like Levis or…? I wanna give it a go!
The Domingos and Cheyenne Jackson are exhibiting the cowboy, western styling currently making a comeback.
Lil Nas X hitting the Boom! Effect like no other!
I like Manu Rios slinky black sparkle silhouette, but think he could do something dif with his hair. Like, bigger? Longer…?
Young Kit, a (beautiful) deer in the headlights! Awesome long leather trench – but must weight a ton!
Russell Tovey killing it as per usual, and he didn’t even need to squeeze into a sequined miniskirt, wig and fishnet stockings! How does he do it??
Law Roch’s black & white trench is a knockout, esp with the dreads trailing across it…
JLo hits her trademark “smouldering” pose for the 100-millionth time…
Alok Vaid-Menon: oh honey no.
Paul Mescal turns Gucci into a “regular guy” look. Thanks for ditching the short-shorts, pal.
Wow! Zendaya has become a thermonuclear fashion blast wave of late. Decimating every carpet!
Barry Keoghan I love you like no other but call a stylist!
Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore and Calista Flockhart showing the amateurs how it’s done!