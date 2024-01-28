PHOTOS: Colman’s cowboy chic, J.Lo serves Mother, Matt Bomer gets waisted & all the week’s fiercest fits

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Andrew Scott looking gorgeous in pink, Kit Connor’s mobster glam, Hunter Schafer taking over Paris Fashion Week, or the cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans‘ red carpet blitz, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…