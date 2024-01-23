TV host Roger González’s revealing sheer jumpsuit ignites international fashion scandal

Roger González is a Mexican television host that isn’t afraid to rock a sickening look.

The 43-year-old fashionista rose to fame on the Disney Channel series Zapping Zone and until 2023 was the host of the TV Azteca morning show Venga La Alegria.

He’s got that Ryan Seacrest energy!

Last week, González made international headlines after walking the red carpet at the TikTok Live Fest in Medellín, Colombia wearing a transparent black lace jumpsuit that showed off his fit physique and nearly everything else.

The sheer ensemble was the handiwork of local Mexican designer Daniel Tovilla and appeared to perfectly complement Gonzalez’s natural confidence and positive vibes.

Clearly feeling himself, González uploaded a video montage of his red carpet eleganza set to Ariana Grande’s latest monster bop “Yes, And?”

It was a serve:

Apparently, not everyone was down for González’s body-baring getup as he had to turn off the comments on the TikTok post.

While a slew of fans shared how much they loved his daring look, others from across the globe used tired tropes by saying it was effeminate or that he looked ridiculous.

The post got more views and reactions than he expected, so González decided to respond to all the outrage he was receiving.

On Monday, the TV journalist shared an upliftiing five-minute Spanish-language video in which he defended everyone’s right to wear whatever they want and pushed back on letting one be defined by something as superficial as an article of clothing.

He also addressed the rigid rules that confine us to antiquated societal norms and how this conformity tries to rob us of being our authentic selves. González asked his followers to question what labels they are putting on others and themselves.

He went on to say that he himself wasn’t always as open-minded and figured he used this situation as a moment of reflection and to help anyone else who may be struggling with similar criticisms.

González stressed he would continue to wear whatever he wants and urged his followers to surround themselves with people who love them for who they are inside.

Although González did not address his personal life in his testimonial, he previously discussed how labeling sexuality seems antiquated.

During a 2022 interview, Mexican journalist Adela Micha directly asked if he was gay and he responded by saying it wasn’t a black and white answer.

“I think that at this point saying gay, heterosexual, is like… One day you wake up one way, another day another,” González said. “I think that sexuality is much more complex than us wanting to pigeonhole it into ‘I like men’ or “I like women.'”

We’re loving González’s sartorial slays and his authenticity and so do his legion of followers.

When not sharing positive messages or getting haters all twisted with his sizzling sartorial choices, González likes keeping fans updated with his fitness journey and his exotic travel adventures.

Whether working up a sweat in the gym or soaking up the sun, González brings the heat everywhere he goes.

Check out more of Roger González’s amazing Insta snaps below and then give him a follow: