Jason Kelce’s dad bod has made its way to Gay Twitter™ & the girls are parched

For the first time in history, the gay community and football fans have a mutual interest: Jason Kelce.

Normally, the LGBTQ+ community typically refrains from tuning into these lil’ sports games –– unless, of course, it’s, like, the opening act for a Rihanna concert.

But the Philadelphia Eagles center suddenly found himself on the gays’ radar after passionately ripping off his shirt while cheering on his little brother (and Kansas City Chiefs tight end) Mr. Taylor Swift Travis over the weekend.

Watch.

Never mind that it was a freezing 24 degrees with winds near 11 miles per hour in Buffalo, NY.

Nor the fact that he was in the presence of his mom, wife, Cara Delevingne, and pop superstar Taylor Swift –– all of whom remained unfazed.

It was the AFC Divisional Playoff game, his brother had just scored a touchdown, and he could not contain himself!

The 36-year-old, who’s expected to be retire after this season, let his burly belly loose with no inhibition. And, of course, with a drink in his hand.

Suddenly, all of Gay Twitter X was ready for an instant replay.

I would let this man crush me into full-body compartment syndrome ? https://t.co/XTyUjyFaQz — ?Nicholasvanj? (@Nicholasvanj) January 22, 2024

Is that man even aware of what he's doing to us? — Pec_Panther (@Pec_Panther) January 23, 2024

I just wanna feel his weight on top of me for a minute https://t.co/F1stVGyRRA — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) January 22, 2024

Of course, football’s resident bear the seven-time Pro Bowl player’s longtime sex appeal hasn’t been a total secret.

Last year, he was even a finalist for People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. (“I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive,” he joked after the news broke. “I mean, what are we talking about here?”)

Still, it’s not often that a cheering fan in the stands –– even one who’s actually another accomplished NFL player and a literal daddy –– crosses over to gay social media. Once again, the Swifties’ impact.

And it’s safe to assume Jason can appreciate love from the LGBTQ+ community, considering his brother has been outspoken about his support for out-and-proud football players.

I’m just gonna say it, the outpouring of gay thirst for a man that looks like this is very heartening. God bless whatever impact I’m sure Taylor Swift had on the situation https://t.co/ZfLxJhAGbN — Brandon Mizroch (@Branmiz25) January 22, 2024

That being said, the universal thirst for Kelce certainly recalls the exhaustive discourse around the “ideal male body type” and the on-again, off-again debate around furry chests.

As some users pointed out, it’s one thing to thirst over a beefy famous dude… and another to answer a similarly built normie’s messages on Grindr. (For the record, our DMs are open to both!)

yall ain’t ready for this conversation tho !!! pic.twitter.com/Ca91YAq62E — Taylor’s Le Creuset Cookware (@ForeverElSanto) June 3, 2023

Y’all only like men that look like this if they’re famous or have a certain amount of muscle mass tbh ?



You’d ignore this guy on Grindr if he messaged you and you didn’t know it was Jason Kelce. https://t.co/c86dHTKt6M — train daddy clinton (@theclintonwebb) January 22, 2024

Regardless, there’s no denying Jason’s got the bod –– and the antics –– to keep us entertained.

Fan footage captured Kelce jumping out of his suite’s window to hoist up an 8-year-old girl who made a sign for Swift. (Are we allowed to say we’re jealous?)

Plus, he shared his daughter’s hilarious reaction to his shirtless moment on social media: “Dads [sp] boobs are showing!”

Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!! pic.twitter.com/HzKiGRMFwm — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 22, 2024

Naturally, there are already a handful of fans hawking merch emblazoned with Kelce’s dad bod across the internet.

Let the record show that we’re more than happy to continue respectfully appreciating his physique, whether or not he returns to the field.

Still, the gays may have rivaled his over-the-top cheering with our reactions to this year’s Oscar nominations.

Different strokes for different folks!

Check out more reactions from these newfound football fans below.

that friend’s dad you get a lil crush on https://t.co/Aq85TeaxHj — matt (@computer_gay) January 23, 2024

interesting to see so many of you are apparently into this type…not generally the type on here I see getting a lot of love https://t.co/aJNe6T3YZu — Jesse Thee Slade ? (@Jesse_bslade) January 22, 2024

Me when Applebee's brings back Dollaritas https://t.co/fZRMMEuYJB — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) January 22, 2024

‘Til it sounds like getting the last bit of mustard out https://t.co/11kwpympix — th*nos (@defnotthanos) January 22, 2024

Snubbed for sexiest man of the year https://t.co/dmX5oxd5ed — Blake ? (@Blake_Duncum) January 23, 2024

Broke: I’m going to the gym to get lean and buff.



Woke: I’m going to the gym to look like this somehow. https://t.co/FJUxu21guO — Nathan Cirian, M.A. (@NCirian) January 22, 2024

Gay twitter’s white bear of the week just dropped https://t.co/LT3ICnsyhf — Cuntigula (@visodal) January 22, 2024