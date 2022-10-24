Jason Momoa strips down on fishing trip and catches a big one

Aquaman and Dune actor Jason Momoa enjoyed some fishing over the weekend. He posted some Instagram stories showing him out with friends on a boat. Momoa was fishing for skipjack tuna, known in Hawaii as Aku. He landed one, prompting him to caption a couple of his stories ‘Akuman’.
Besides his fishing prowess, Momoa also stood out for his choice of outfit. He’s wearing what appears to be a beige thong. It’s likely a malo, a traditional loincloth worn by Hawaii fishermen.
The 43-year-old star was born in Honolulu. His father is of Native Hawaiian ancestry, while he has stated in interviews his mother has Pawnee ancestry.
Momoa tied his hair up in a bun, while the sides of his head are shaved. He recently shorn his hair in another Instagram video to raise awareness of the damage single-use plastic is doing to the planet. You can watch below.
View this post on Instagram
The actor launched his own aluminum water bottle company, Manalanu, in 2019.
5 Comments
Mostlikelytobedownvoted
Translation: Momoa wears traditional Hawaiian malo while fishing. There. was that so hard? probably wold get you more clicks too.
abfab
Sorry Miss Momoa for showing us your wares……..again and again. We’re now in mourning this week for a friend and you really don’t make the cut anymore. Honestly.
Bye Leslie. : (
Yooper
And here’s to the girls who just watch. Aren’t they the best?
abfab
Perhaps a piece of Mahler’s
I’ll drink to that
And one for Mahler
xoxox
bachy
No mention of his cute fishing buddy??