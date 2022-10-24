Jason Momoa strips down on fishing trip and catches a big one

Aquaman and Dune actor Jason Momoa enjoyed some fishing over the weekend. He posted some Instagram stories showing him out with friends on a boat. Momoa was fishing for skipjack tuna, known in Hawaii as Aku. He landed one, prompting him to caption a couple of his stories ‘Akuman’.

Besides his fishing prowess, Momoa also stood out for his choice of outfit. He’s wearing what appears to be a beige thong. It’s likely a malo, a traditional loincloth worn by Hawaii fishermen.

The 43-year-old star was born in Honolulu. His father is of Native Hawaiian ancestry, while he has stated in interviews his mother has Pawnee ancestry.

Momoa tied his hair up in a bun, while the sides of his head are shaved. He recently shorn his hair in another Instagram video to raise awareness of the damage single-use plastic is doing to the planet. You can watch below.

The actor launched his own aluminum water bottle company, Manalanu, in 2019.

