Jill Biden continues her role as peacemaker in Melania’s war on Christmas with inclusive new video

After enlisting HGTV stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott (a.k.a. Property Brothers) to help design this year’s White House Christmas decorations, First Lady Jill Biden invited the award-winning Dorrance Dance tap dance company from New York to perform at the Executive Mansion, and she just shared the video.

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!” Dr. FLOTUS tweeted, along with the two-and-a-half-minute clip, which features a jazzy interpretation of gay composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s musical masterpiece.

Tchaikovsky lived from 1840 to 1893 and penned some of the most famous songs in the world, including the ballet The Nutcracker, which has become a staple of the yuletide season. He also wrote the music for the ballet Sleeping Beauty, which Disney later adapted for an animated musical in 1959, as well as the 1812 Overture, one of the most-played pieces of classical music in history.

Though Russia, in its ongoing effort to erase all things LGBTQ+, has gone to great lengths to deny it, biographers widely agree that Tchaikovsky was gay or bisexual. He had a relationship with Sergey Kireyev, whom he met at University, as well as the violinist Iosif Kotek. And his marriage to Antonina Miliukova was a total disaster, lasting barely two months.

Of course, not everyone (read: MAGA) seemed to appreciate Dr. Biden’s Christmas decorations, or the video she shared of the Dorrance Dance troupe’s cheerful performance.

In true MAGA fashion, they leaned into racism and homophobia to voice their holiday spirit disapproval.

This is gay as hell — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 14, 2023

Children should not be watching this smut! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 14, 2023

Why are they all gay or black? — Rep. Adam Schitt (@RealAdam_Schitt) December 14, 2023

Ahhh. My eyes!!! Too much diversity, equity and inclusion virtue signals!!! — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat_) December 14, 2023

Their hurt and anger no doubt stems from the criticism Melania Trump used to face for her Christmas decorations, most notably her 2018 “blood trees”, when she was first lady, as well as that now-infamous recording in which she trashed the beloved winter holiday.

In 2020, audio of her bitching about how much she hated Christ’s birthday was leaked by former aide/BFF Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“Give me a f*cking break,” Melania was heard saying. “I’m working like a—my a** off at Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct?”

“OK, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Ooh what about the children, that they were separated?’ Give me a f*cking break!”

A year later, Donald Trump defended his wife’s controversial Christmas decor. Sort of.

“She would make the most beautiful Christmas decorations. And I remember she made these magnificent red trees, and the media said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said, ‘Honey, next time, try white’,” he said during a speech in Dallas.

Regardless of how you might feel about the video Dr. Biden shared of the Dorrance Dance company dancers (personally, we love it!), there’s no denying that it’s much more festive and inclusive than the videos Melania used to produce this time of year, which kinda felt like perfume ads and only ever centered around her and her #BeBest initiative, which she has since turned into a money-making brand for herself.

Since leaving the White House, Melania has launched a line of custom #BeBest Christmas ornament NFTs that she hawks each holiday season on her personal website.

This year’s White House Christmas decorations were made possible with the help of over 300 volunteers and include 142,425 lights, 98 trees, 33,892 ornaments, and 22,000 bells.

See them all in the video below.