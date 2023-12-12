Melania’s never ending war on Christmas rages on & now the Property Brothers are involved

Melania Trump supporters are pissed at Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott (a.k.a. Property Brothers) and it’s all Jill Biden‘s fault.

It was recently revealed the popular HGTV stars were tapped by Dr. Biden to design this year’s White House Christmas decor for a TV special, which aired over the weekend.

Dr. FLOTUS first unveiled the decorations on November 27, sharing a picture on social media of a Christmas tree covered with glistening lights and ornaments an an assortment of toys arranged at the bottom.

“For this year’s holidays at the White House, our theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the ‘Magic, Wonder, and Joy’ of the season,” she wrote.

For this year's holidays at the White House, our theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the "Magic, Wonder, and Joy" of the season. pic.twitter.com/EWzSGaR5qA — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2023

She followed that up with another post thanking all the volunteers who helped decorate the White House and make it look so cheerful.

“Holidays at the White House would not be possible without the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who tied every bow and hung every ornament with such care,” she wrote. “Thanks to them, the ‘Magic, Wonder, and Joy’ of the holiday season will be enjoyed by children and families from across the country.”

"Holidays at the White House would not be possible without the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who tied every bow and hung every ornament with such care."



pic.twitter.com/irFPpj2Z6o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2023

Yesterday, we learned the visionionaries behind the festive display were none other than the Property Brothers when HGTV shared photos of the White House decorations and then tagged the twins on Instagram.

“This year’s whimsical #WhiteHouseChristmas decorations were unmatched,” the caption read.

Cue the MAGA outrage in 3… 2… 1…

“Nothing beats Melania’s trees!” one person commented.

“Where is the religious part of this?” another asked.

“Looks like a cheap department store display,” a third person remarked.

“Melania’s will always be better,” a fourth one quipped.

As you may recall, Melania was widely ridiculed in 2018 for her choice of Christmas decor, which included a hall lined with blood red trees that inspired a thousand memes…

Then in 2020, secretly recorded audio of her bitching about how much she hated Christmas was leaked by former aide/BFF Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“Give me a f*cking break,” Melania was heard saying. “I’m working like a—my a** off at Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct?”

“OK, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Ooh what about the children, that they were separated?’ Give me a f*cking break!”

Melania Trump: "Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?… What about the children (in cages)? Give me a fucking break." #BeBest #MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/supUcJYXW3 — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) October 2, 2020

In 2021, Donald Trump defended his wife’s controversial Christmas decor. Sort of.

“She would make the most beautiful Christmas decorations. And I remember she made these magnificent red trees, and the media said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said, ‘Honey, next time, try white’,” he said during a speech in Dallas, adding that Melania is “loved all over” for her “tremendous heart.”

Since then, she’s launched a line of custom Christmas ornament NFTs that she hawks each holiday season on her personal website.

I am pleased to continue USA Memorabilia's tradition of celebrating the season with A Red, White and Blue Christmas. This year, I found myself looking to my love for our great nation for inspiration. May everyone experience an abundance of peace & love during the holiday season.… pic.twitter.com/DZN42LJdLv — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 14, 2023

Speaking to People about this year’s White House Christmas display, the Property Brothers said their goal was to “transport people back to that feeling of Christmas morning.”

“The scale of everything is huge, so even as grownups, it looks like Christmas morning,” Jonathan said.

“It’s like that whimsy and that fun [feeling] from when we were children during the holidays,” Drew added.

They had just 72 hours to get the holiday decorations up, which included 142,425 lights, 98 trees, 33,892 ornaments, and 22,000 bells.

Check out the finished results in the video below.