Jill Biden’s very gay tour of Southern California was a smashing, star-studded success

First Lady Jill Biden had a very gay weekend in Southern California that included lots of handshakes, speeches, fundraisers, appearances by Hollywood A-listers, and even a SoulCycle class.
Oh, and plenty of her signature high fashion lewks.
On Saturday, Dr. FLOTUS flew to L.A. to attend the Human Rights Campaign’s 2024 Los Angeles Dinner at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, where she gave a 10-minute speech about the Biden administration’s efforts to safeguard LGBTQ+ rights and warned that “the MAGA extremists are seeking to erase these hard-fought gains.”
Politics, but make it gay!
“History teaches us that democracies don’t disappear overnight. They disappear slowly, subtly, silently. A book ban, a court decision, a ‘don’t say gay’ law,” she remarked. “One group of people loses their rights, and then another and then another. Until one morning you wake up and you no longer live in a democracy.”
President Biden has the most diverse administration in U.S. history, including the most LGBTQ+ officials, with over 200+ out and proud appointees.
At the very start of his first term, he made a promise to “ensure that United States diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons everywhere.”
Since then, he has made good on that promise, and continues to do so, as he mentioned in his State of the Union address earlier this month.
The morning after the HRC dinner, Dr. FLOTUS was up bright and early to attend a SoulCycle class in Brentwood, where she pedaled alongside her Secret Service entourage in the back of the studio. The first lady is an avid cycler and frequently attends SoulCycle classes whenever she’s on the road.
From there, she zipped over to the Getty Center, where she had a conversation with none other than Halle Berry about women’s health in front of a packed auditorium of Hollywood movers and shakers, before jetting down to Palm Springs for a quick late morning fundraiser.
Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein greeted her at the airport before a motorcade brought her to the Thunderbird Heights estate, where she spoke before an audience of about 125 people, including former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, singer Barry Manilow, and Will Rollins, the openly gay Democratic candidate running for California’s 41st Congressional District this year.
In her speech, she talked about her husband’s accomplishments as president and once again warned about Republican-led states passing “extreme anti-gay laws,” saying “MAGA Republicans are waging battles over our choices, our futures, and trying to drag us back to a dark and dangerous path.”
“We are the first generation in half a century to give our daughters a country with fewer rights than we had,” she said. “But we won’t let the MAGA Republicans win this fight.”
Dr. FLOTUS helped raise a ton of money for her husband’s campaign during her whirlwind visit to California. So far, the Biden campaign has raked in oodles of cash, recently hitting $155 million, compared to the less impressive $36.6 million the Trump campaign reported at the end of January.
Afterward her big gay weekend in SoCal, 72-year-old Biden hopped on a plane and headed back to Washington, D.C. to teach her regular English class on Monday.
