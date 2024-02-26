Jimmy Kimmel destroys Trump supporters in the best way possible

If you didn’t catch this on Friday night then it’s well worth a couple of minutes of your time.

Many people feel that diehard MAGA supporters display cult-like behavior. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel ran a segment that highlighted the hypocrisy of a few of them.

The day before the South Carolina primary, he sent a reporter out to interview local Trump supporters. She asked them what they thought about some of the shocking things Biden has done or said in the past.

They were quick to blast the president as demented and impossible to vote for.

The reporter then revealed she made a mistake and the comments came from Trump. She asked if she could re-shoot the segment. This time, the supporters all came up with excuses for why the comments and actions weren’t so bad after all.

One of the comments Trump previously made was that getting through the 80s, as a promiscuous single man, without catching HIV was his “own Vietnam.”

Kimmel’s segment went viral online.

Trump blasts “Loser” Kimmel

Kimmel has repeatedly bashed Trump in his opening monologues. It’s clearly got beneath Trump’s skin.

Last week, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kimmel suggested he might not be renewing his contract to host his late-night show when his current one ends. Trump responded on Thursday with a posting on Truth Social. He said management at ABC, “Could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5 per cent of what they are paying this Loser!”

Trump went on to convincingly win the South Carolina primary. He beat Nikki Haley by approximately 60% to 40%. However, Haley has vowed to stay in the race for the Republican nomination.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications director at the White House under Trump, said that despite the former president’s victory, Haley’s polling should cause alarm within the Republican party. GOP voters remain divided.

“Somebody who’s running as virtually an incumbent — Donald Trump — getting 60 percent, and 40 percent being against him? That’s not a mandate,” Griffin told CNN. “Especially with the entire Republican party apparatus behind him, with most elected Republicans behind him.

“Now, it’s unclear what a path could look like for Nikki Haley,” Griffin continued. “I think we’re all very open-eyed about that. But she is underscoring the fundamental weakness of Donald Trump, and it should be a five-alarm fire for the party, but for some reason, it is not.”