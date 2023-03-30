MAGA nut points out the lethal danger of drag shows in viral video and… Oh, boy!

(Screenshot/@thegoodliars)

The Good Liars are a comedy duo who specialize in interviewing MAGA supporters at Trump rallies and right-wing protests. Given the current hysteria sweeping the country concerning drag shows, it was inevitable they would end up bringing up the topic in some of their interviews.

One particular encounter has gone viral on TikTok since it was posted yesterday.

A rally attendee is asked what’s more dangerous for kids: Drag shows or guns.

“Drag shows,” he confidently replies, as if it were obvious.

When asked if he can state how many kids have been killed at drag shows, the man says he can’t “but the long-term effects are detrimental.”

He’s then asked if he knows how many people die each year from gun injuries. When he says he doesn’t know, he’s informed that it’s 48,000.

“OK, well, in that case, there’s probably 100,000 that die from drag shows,” the man responds.

Watch below.

The clip has enjoyed almost 9 million views and counting in less than 24 hours.

“I’m honestly not sure he knows what a drag show is,” said one commentator beneath the video.

“I think he’s confusing the term slay,” said another.

“He really said double it and give it to the next person,” quipped a third.

The interview comes on the same day a new poll reveals most people in the US oppose legislative restrictions on drag shows.

The NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll surveyed people across the political spectrum. It found the biggest issues people are worried about are the economy, “preserving democracy”, immigration, crime and the climate.

On the topic of introducing drag bans, as recently done in Tennessee, 58% opposed such moves. This rose to 73% of Democrats and fell to 37% of Republicans. 57% of those who stated they were Independent opposed such drag restrictions. Overall, just 39% said they supported restrictions on drag performances.