Joe Biden recalls the time he took his young sons to see a Bette Midler show

Joe Biden and Bette Midler (Photos: Shutterstock)

Joe Biden was in New York City on Monday night. He attended a Broadway fundraiser for his re-election campaign.

The President was welcomed onto the stage of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre by producer Jeffrey Seller (Rent, Hamilton). He walked on to the classic song, “All That Jazz”.

Biden told the audience that when his two sons were younger, his family would try to make it to NYC a couple of times a year to catch a Broadway show. He recalled bringing his boys to see a Bette Midler Show. The singer and actress was known for her bawdy humor.

Midler spotted them in the audience and singled them out, admonishing their parents, “Who would bring two kids to a show like this?”

“My boys used that as a badge of courage,” he said. “Bette Midler picked us out of a crowd. … Families all over the world have memories like that to cherish.”

Biden, 80, also talked about running again for President and addressed what some regard as the elephant in the room.

“A lot of people seem focused on my age,” Biden said. “I get it, believe me; I know it more than anyone.”

He went on to point out Vladimir Putin instigating a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Donald Trump’s relationship with the Russian leader.

“That’s why I’m running,” Biden said. “I will not side with dictators like Putin. Maybe Trump and his MAGA friends can bow down, but I won’t,” he said.

He went on to say, “Let there be no question, Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy. And I will always defend, protect and fight for our democracy.”

Andrew Rannells

The Broadway for Biden event had an audience of 1,500 people. Tickets ranged in price from $250 to $7,500.

One of those in attendance was out-gay actor Andrew Rannells. He shared a photo of himself shaking hands with the President. He said in the caption that they’d talked about Omaha. Rannells was born and raised in the Nebraska city.