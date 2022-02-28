Joe Rogan is spreading misinformation again and the internet is LOLing

Embattled podcaster Joe Rogan has stepped into a scandal yet again. As critics continue to skewer Rogan for his spread of misinformation, the internet has erupted after Rogan, 54, shared yet another absurd claim over the weekend that actor Steven Seagal had joined the Russian military.

2022 has already seen Rogan come under harsh criticism for his spread of false information and conspiracy theories related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his use of racial slurs. Now that scrutiny has extended to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Rogan spreading further absurd claims.

In a post to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 28)–since-deleted–Rogan shared a screenshot of actor Seagal toting a machine gun and combat fatigues. The headline on the photo read “Intelligence agencies around the world have spotted American actor Steven Seagal among Russian special forces positioned around the outskirts of Gostomel airfield near Kyiv captured by Russian airborne troops.”

“If I had to guess the plot of this f*cked up movie we’re living through I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of the aliens,” Rogan captioned.

Followers of Rogan quickly pointed out that the image was actually from Seagal’s 2016 film Sniper.

“This is obviously photoshopped though,” noted one follower, according to The New York Post. “I may be a beluga whale but I do make memes for a living so I like to think I can detect a meme with my sonar.”

“I am so ashamed of you Joe Rogan,” raged another. “You go on and post about alien invasions and living in movies, but when actual tragedy starts with real people dying you are silent. When a real monster needs to be stopped, you do nothing. Is it because you actually are not so ‘objective’ and ‘curious’, but you are definitely brainwashed for good. Speak up! Condemn atrocities! You have a huge platform. Act like a leader and stop posting irrelevant stuff making it all look like a joke. It’s not.”

The latest scandal involving Rogan’s spread of false information comes following several apologies where Rogan has vowed to “do better” regarding the way in which he uses his podcasting platform. Already a number of recording stars–including Neil Young, India Arie, and Joni Mitchell–have pulled their music from the streaming giant Spotify over its continued support of Rogan.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Rogan’s SeagalGate, Twitter laughter and anger toward the host have exploded on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite comments on the subject…

Joe Rogan sharing a fake CNN article about Steven Seagal joining the Russian military is all you need to know about how hard he’s trying to “do better.” It also shows you how fake news has been able to push redeemable center-right folks into Trumpist lunacy. — Jesse (@JesseBlueYellow) February 28, 2022

Can you just do a minimum amount of checking before posting fake stuff https://t.co/7VwHk3YL5I — ??Shannon Smith ????? (@chemom) February 28, 2022

Steven Seagal is not fighting for Russia currently. That image going around is from a movie he did in 2016 called Cartels. Use ya heads people. Especially you, Joe Rogan. All he had to do is Google "cnn Steven Seagal" to see that that news piece does not exist. pic.twitter.com/LKXUjYiRar — DuGMcFug (@Dug_McFarlane) February 28, 2022

Rightist Joe Rogan is Wrong:

Despite actor Steven Seagal’s bromance with Dictator Putin, I doubt that — at almost the age of 70 — he’d be joining Russia’s special forces. Still, Seagal should emigrate… pic.twitter.com/yMLHPsoZsG — Route60plus (@Route_60plus) February 28, 2022