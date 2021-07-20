John Barrowman addresses his on-set flashing scandal head-on

“When I was doing a nude scene or a love scene it was clear in the script I’d be naked and everyone would have known about that at least 48 hours in advance.

So I’d be waiting in my trailer wearing just a robe with a sock over my ‘parts’. Then, if I were standing waiting to film a scene where I needed to be nude and someone came into view, I’d make a joke to put them and myself at ease.

My actions were simply designed to defuse any potential awkwardness among the cast and crew.

I’ve never been someone who’s embarrassed about his body so it didn’t bother me if anyone saw me naked.

The motivation for what I’d call my ‘tomfoolery’ was to maintain a jokey atmosphere. There was absolutely nothing sexual about my actions and nor have I ever been accused of that.

In the theatre, quick costume changes happen in the wings all the time, with everyone stripping off to get into their new outfits in time for the next scene. Girls might be braless, boys only in jockstraps. That’s just how it is and no one gives it a second thought. But I accept that my behavior at the time could have caused offense.

[In the future] I’d still be full of jokes and fun, but no more naked pranks. I can see now my actions were pretty juvenile but this was a different time and it’s something I would not do today.”— Former Doctor Who star John Barrowman speaking to The Daily Mail about his on-set flashing scandal. Barrowman was accused of regularly exposing himself to cast and crew members on the set of the popular show. His career took a hit as a result.