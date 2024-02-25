tiktalk

Josh Mair’s shower head, an old gay Whitney tribute & Bobby Berk’s millennial pause

By

Tune in to 15 boy crazy bops from the ’80s that spoke to us in the closet, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Josh Mair showered outside.

@manlikemair

☔️

♬ Always Forever – Bryson Tiller

Madonna took a spill.

@queerty

#Madonna falls on stage, but finally gets vindication for the biggest diss in pop music history. Follow the #linkinbio to read more.

? original sound – Queerty*

Bobby Berk hired a social media manager.

@bobby

geriatric millennials rise up.

♬ original sound – Bobby Berk

Antony Mello hopped on trend.

@antonymell0 🌪️🤠 dc: @Matt McCall @Dexter Mayfield ♬ TEXAS HOLD 'EM – Beyoncé

The Old Gays danced.

@oldgays With somebody who loves me 💃 #dance ♬ I Wanna Dance With Somebody Whitney Houston Remix – Showmusik

Jamil Sultan sold Boracay.

@jamilsultann Nawala ako sa Focus nong sinabi n'yang 7 and a half 😱 | Our Tourist from Spain 🇪🇸 | #JamilBoracayTourGuide ♬ original sound – Jamil Sultan

Billy Porter talked fashion.

@theebillyporter Clothes don’t have gender. Do you. Where whatcha like! #blacktiktok #bhm #fashioninspo ♬ original sound – Billy Porter

Nate Koch got older.

@nate.p.koch It shouldn’t be this easy to pinch something #millennial ♬ Murder On The Dancefloor (Orchestral Disco Version) – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

England Jones made the rules.

@englandjones

♬ Flowers – Miley Cyrus

Juliano Gonçalves bounced.

@julianovgoncalves Ahhahahahhaha @Beyoncé ♬ som original – Juliano Gonçalves

And Shane felt true pain.

@lolshanewho #gay #lgbtq #seattle #glee ♬ BAILEYS SOUND – Me!

