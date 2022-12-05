Just when we didn’t think Lindsey Graham could get any more dramatic, he did this…

Lindsey Graham went on Fox News on Friday to warm viewers that “it’s just a matter of time” before a dangerous terrorist wanders across the southern border and into the United States and kills bunch of Americans.
Speaking to Harris Faulkner, the anti-LGBTQ+ senator from South Carolina said Border Patrol agents are experiencing “low morale” with Title 42 set set to expire later this month.
Title 42 is a Trump-era policy that saw hundreds of thousands of migrants trying to enter the country at the U.S.-Mexico border turned away by Border Patrol in an effort to curb the spread of contagious disease.
The Biden administration initially tried to end the policy back in May, but a lawsuit filed by 21 Republican-led states and overseen by a Trump-appointed judge in Louisiana slowed things down. It’s now scheduled to expire on December 21.
“It’s just a matter of time until somebody comes across that border and kills a bunch of Americans because they’re a terrorist,” Graham warned Faulkner, adding that Border Patrol agents feel “abandoned” by President Biden.
“They’re seeing human trafficking at a level I’ve never seen,” he continued, without providing any evidence to support his claims. “They’re overwhelmed with illegal immigrants coming in. People on the terrorist watch list are going right through!”
For the record, the last part isn’t true. People on the terrorist watch list are not being knowingly waved through the security line at the U.S.-Mexico border by depressed Border Patrol agents.
Graham, who recently testified before a grand jury investigating Donald Trump‘s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, continued, “So, to be a Border Patrol agent under Biden is one of the most miserable experiences I can imagine. To be in charge of protecting America, and the administration you work for will not give you the tools to do your job is very bad for morale.”
But the fear-mongering, gay-hating senator didn’t stop there. In fact, he was only just beginning.
“You’re going to see an increased number of illegal drugs coming in, particularly fentanyl, that will kill more and more Americans,” he warned. “You’re going to see pressure on border communities where the community collapses under the weight!”
“It’s just a matter of time before terrorists that are rising in Afghanistan and Syria will make their way through the border to attack us! Their desire to attack us hasn’t stopped!”
“Biden has surrendered the border!”
Graham went on to say that Title 42 expiring will throw “gasoline on the fire” of this imagined border crisis.
“The Biden administration took all the border security measures of the Trump administration and changed them overnight,” he said, urging House Republicans to hold hearings once the new Congress takes over in January and “put on the table impeaching people responsible for this.”
Watch. Or don’t.
Now, some tweets…
They did this on January 6 2021, but were American.
— france pedersen 💉#5👍🏻 Done (@francepedersen) December 2, 2022
Even Ted agrees. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/XTxIi66LXn
— yoSemite in the Desert 🇺🇸 (@Desert_yoSemite) December 2, 2022
Idk it’s almost like he’s manifesting
— Robert J Yezzi (@Yezzball) December 2, 2022
They’re already here! Jan 6th was a wake up call. 🤷♂️
— Evangelicals dystopian Nightmare (@StephenSouthea1) December 2, 2022
Will voting for Hershel help that?
— Karolyn S (@Karolyn55174683) December 2, 2022
They can fly in whenever they want.
The 9-11 bombers were here on visas, genius.
— Hans Gruber (@cosmicspice) December 3, 2022
You’ve had more that SIX HUNDRED mass shootings this year my dude….
— Integrity is everything – Brazen Hussy (@hopefulmindful) December 3, 2022
There was already quite a few here who showed up at the capital on January 6. What are we doing about those guys?
— Avik Khan (@BDChiefsFan) December 2, 2022
24 Comments
abfab
proud boys, meet lindsey
m
Rent boys already him
LumpyPillows
Never say being a rent boy is easy work!
Kangol2
I hope Queerty will cover the SCOTUS case being discussed now, which involves a Colorado web designer who wants to be able to turn down business from LGBTQ people and not design LGBTQ-related or friendly websites. She is using her religious beliefs as the reason behind her anti-LGBTQ stance, but the case is more complex because it turns on whether someone can be “compelled” to speak something vs. laws that prevent discrimination against entire classes and groups of people. It’s not as easy or funny to write about as the latest GQP shenanigans, even ones involving Lady G, but I hope someone at Queerty will feature this, because SCOTUS could rule in favor of the designer, thus adding yet another possible means for anti-LGBTQ (and racist, misogynistic, etc.) discrimination.
LumpyPillows
I agree. They won’t write it because their writers are tragically shallow and untalented, but they could copy it from elsewhere. We are at risk still.
abfab
Exactly. And for now get everyone EVERYONE! to boycott these people and thier shoddy businesses. I love the thing the has on the wall behind her desk….something like ” I amd God’s masterpiece”—oh she doth think very highly of herself. So says she….bombard her site if you so desire….. 303creative……….com it’s a real doozy!
Statement on Lawsuit
Since filing a lawsuit to protect my First Amendment rights [in 2016], I have been bombarded with many messages about my case. Some have been supportive, but many more have been hate-filled and deeply unsettling. I cannot possibly respond to every person who has reached out, but I nevertheless feel compelled to say a few things…
abfab
And this sentence is another real doozy…………………”As you know, I try to treat everyone with respect and I wish they would do the same.”
lou lou de la falaise
I’m not on pins and needles because it’s a done deal. SCOTUS will rule in favor of the designer. End of story.
henare
You seem confused. This is *not* a news site. Anywhere that actually covers news will cover this.
abfab
Lou. This will NOT be the end of the story.
abfab
@henare FREE TO BE YOU AND ME TURNS 50 WE ALL BOW DOWN TO MARLO THOMAS!
If they won’t bring the news to us, we bring it to them. The queer kids may not have been around to be enriched by That Girl, either.
abfab
@henhare I am not confused. I am well aware that this is not DEMOCRACY NOW THE WAR AND PEACE REPORT WITH AMY GOODMAN.
rbernard
It’s always entertaining to watch Ms Lindsey clutch her pearls while trying to scare us into voting for evil Republicans.
LumpyPillows
Lindsey is a very pathetic person. I try focus on actions and not to attack people’s character, but in his case I must make an exception.
Kangol2
Back to the topic at hand, Miss Lady G clearly missed or is ignoring the fact that the US is full of domestic terrorists; that the worst terror attack on the US’s mainland in our history occurred during his buddy George W. Bush’s presidency and the terrorists all arrived on airplanes; that the only terror attack on the US Congress and our electoral system, and the only coup attempt in US history occurred under Lady G’s buddy Don the Con; and that we continue to witness terror attacks, including at Club Q, in the US, that do not involve “foreign” migrants or refugees crossing the border. What is it that Miss Lady G wants? The US military at the border? More failed walls? Mass expulsions and deportations? What? Spit it out, girl!
abfab
the proud boys walking around with machine guns…..and she’s worried about Mexicans?
abfab
And why not cover this WHITE KAREN PRIVILEGE bullshit. Be gone bee-otch!
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor resigns after flashing badge and asking to be let go from a traffic stop
CNN
ZzBomb
Whenever a Republican brings up “crime,” “inflation,” “immigration,” or “deficit spending” I just point and laugh b/c whenever they get in power they do absolutely nothing about any of these supposed “issues.” Just look at how quickly after the midterms their narrative changed from any one of these afore mentioned “issues” to now endless investigations into the nothing burger about Hunter Biden.
Btw, you can go to the border now and I promise you won’t see 1/1000th of the amount of migration these morons call an “invasion.”
Mister P
Republicans have no morals or ethics.
GayEGO
Well, I was married to my lifetime partner of 57 years, 15 years in Massachusetts. My husband and I lived the American Dream and people like Lyndsey Graham are an insult to America and anti-LGBTQs should be ignored as science proved we are part of normal civilization.
abfab
Ignored? Never.
chat fisher
I don’t think we need worry too much about boarder crossing killers. This past year has shown their are plenty of American nuts already residing here to do all the killing they want with automatic rifles available over the counter for cheap.
DCFarmboy
Despite all of your negative comments, Senator Graham is one of the most beloved members of our community.
abfab
Yours, not ours.