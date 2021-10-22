Just when we didn’t think Matt Gaetz could get any dumber, this happened…

This just in: Matt Gaetz can’t do anything right. Not. One. Thing.

The antigay congressman had his Florida law license suspended this week after failing to pay his annual dues to The Florida Bar, resulting in the organization deeming him “delinquent” and “not eligible” to practice law in his own state.

In Gaetz’s defense, he has a lot of other expenses at the moment. Most notably, the powerful team of high profile New York attorneys he’s been paying to help in the teen sex trafficking federal investigation against him.

According to Gaetz’s camp, he intentionally let his law license lapse.

“Congressman Gaetz is no longer actively engaged in the practice of law,” said his office’s communications director, Joel Valdez. “He is focused on representing his constituents in Congress, not the courtroom.”

But the Daily Beast spoke to four separate attorneys who all said that excuse doesn’t pass the sniff test.

Usually, if a person wants to take a step back from practicing law, they’ll pay a $175 fee to remain “inactive” but still a “member in good standing.” They won’t just stop paying their dues and let their license lapse without informing anyone.

“He clearly doesn’t take his law license very seriously when he doesn’t take the time to pay the $265 dues,” Daniel Uhlfelder, a Santa Rosa Beach attorney who lives in Gaetz’s district, says. “He’s not a serious lawyer. He’s not a serious congressman. He’s not a serious person. This is one small but symbolic example of that.”

Mere hours after the news broke, and after his own office said he was no longer interested in practicing law, Gaetz tweeted a letter dated today stating that he was once again in good standing with The Florida Bar.

“Thank you Florida Bar!” he tweeted at 11:40 a.m., along with a signed missive from Cynthia B. Jackson confirming he’s still a lawyer after all.

But because, as we’ve already established, Gaetz can’t do anything right, he forgot to blackout his home address at the top of the letter, so now everybody knows where he lives. His new wife, Ginger, must be thrilled about that.

Thank you Florida Bar! pic.twitter.com/FYrbsYqQcT — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 22, 2021

Here’s how people are reacting…

