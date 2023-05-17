Karamo Brown and boyfriend Carlos Medel post sweet anniversary messages

Karamo Brown had plenty to celebrate over the weekend. Not only did the new season of Queer Eye drop on Netflix, but he and his boyfriend, Carlos Medel, celebrated two years of dating.

Brown, 42, posted a reel to his Instagram to mark the occasion. He said he hoped his boyfriend appreciated it as he wasn’t very good at editing videos together on social media.

“2 years and I’m still obsessed with you,” said Brown. “I love you so much baby… here’s to many many more years together! #happyanniversary | PS Carlos you know how much I hate editing videos… took me an hour to figure this out 😂😂 that’s real love!”

Medel responded in Spanish, saying, “Awwwww happy anniversary my love! Very happy to be by your side! ❤️”

Medel is a photographer who specializes in still-life and beauty marketing images.

On his own Instagram, Medel posted another video, this time with a message for Brown.

“Happy 2nd anniversary, very happy to share these two years with you my love. I hope life gives us a lot of more years together! I love you so much! ❤️🐻 🐻❤️”

Before Medel, Brown, a father of two, was in a long-term relationship with producer Ian Jordan. The men were together for ten years and were engaged. However, they split in 2020. Brown said that spending a concentrated amount of time together during the early days of the pandemic had led him to reconsider their relationship.

He was then briefly linked with actor and model Chris Salvatore.

“Biological clock”

Recently, Brown has suggested that he’s ready to settle down with Medel.

“I’m trying not to be the boyfriend that pressures while also dropping hints,” Brown told Page Six.

He jokes that his “biological clock is ticking” and he’s ready to walk down the aisle.

Besides Queer Eye, Brown also hosts his own talk show, Karamo. It was recently re-commissioned for a second series.