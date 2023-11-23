Kari Lake celebrates Thanksgiving with failure and a side order of added failure

Kari Lake (Photo: Shutterstock)

MAGA wannabe lawmaker Kari Lake went into the Thanksgiving holiday with yet more failure to her name.

Yesterday, a court dismissed her latest attempt to appeal the Arizona 2022 election. Lake has consistently claimed, with zero evidence, that she won her Gubernatorial race. She actually lost to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs by over 17,000 votes.

Since that time, Lake has launched fruitless legal attempts to overturn the result. The Arizona Court of Appeals tossed out her first attempt in February.

In May, at Maricopa County Superior Court in May, a second attempt to have herself declared Governor also failed. Lake has since appealed to the state’s Supreme Court to strike down this ruling.

Yesterday, Justice Bill Montgomery said Lake had not shown good reason to appeal to the Supreme Court, suggesting she should have first lodged an appeal with Maricopa County. Lake’s claims of having new evidence failed to sway him.

Despite losing in 2022, Lake is now focused on 2024. She is campaigning to be the Republican contender for Senator. The Arizona seat is currently occupied by Kyrsten Sinema.

Fail number two

Oddly, Lake did not mention her failed court action on social media yesterday. Instead, she was too busy tweeting about a supposed terrorist attack near Niagara Falls on the US-Canada border.

“This looks kike at [sic] attempted terror attack along our northern border,” Lake tweeted. “If so, our worst fears are being realized. @JoeBiden is inviting this kind of chaos into our country. It was only a matter of time before bad people took him up on his offer.”

A man on the American side tried to drive through a closed, protected border to avoid patrol agents and crashed his car. Literally the opposite of everything Kari Lake is claiming. pic.twitter.com/xABit3i4RV — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 22, 2023

Lake went on to edit her tweet, correcting a typo and softening its tone. It now reads, “This may have been an attempted terror attack …”

Within hours it became apparent that the incident at Rainbow Bridge checkpoint was nothing more than a tragic accident. A married couple had been on their way to a KISS concert in Canada. However, the concert was canceled. Both died after their vehicle crashed and caught flames on the US side of the bridge.

Lake walked back her initial comment but didn’t bother deleting her first tweet.

“Multiple outlets are walking back the initial reports of a terror attack,” she said. “While I mourn for the two men killed, I’m thankful this appears to have been a tragic accident. The sad reality is that an attack on this country seems inevitable with our border crisis. That MUST change.”

Many were left unimpressed that Lake, who used to work as a news anchor for Fox 10 Phoenix, should be so quick to post inaccurate information about such a tragic incident.

Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasted Lake, and others who rushed to label Rainbow Bridge incident a terror attack, as “grifting clowns”.

Emergency Video: shame on @KariLake @charliekirk11 and anyone whose first reaction to border incident was to jump to conclusions and blame…. JOE BIDEN.



Not whoever did it. But Joe friggin Biden. They were giddy with excitement. You need some self reflection. Shame pic.twitter.com/L3UojXWA5A — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 23, 2023

Kari Lake is blaming the explosion on an "open border" when it happened at a literal border checkpoint?



Is she incapable of telling the truth about anything? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 22, 2023