Kari Lake’s Senate campaign is already off to a disastrous start

Kari Lake launched her Senate campaign on the heels of an embarrassing meltdown outside an airport men’s room.
And it’s only gone downhill from there!
One of our favorite anti-drag queens is already trailing Democrat Ruben Gallego by four points, according to a poll taken by the National Republican Senate Committee. That’s pretty amazing, considering the seat was reliably red until 2018, when Donald Trump started endorsing candidates in the Grand Canyon State.
Lake’s pugilistic style alienated her from non-MAGA Arizonians during her failed gubernatorial run, in which she lost to Katie Hobbs by over 17,000 votes and then blamed her defeat on voter fraud.
So far, Lake is picking up where she left off. Multiple polls show her trailing Gallego, the top Democratic contender.
The Arizona Republic recently published a blistering op-ed shredding Lake’s campaign, pointing out her immense weaknesses in a general election. The former TV anchor may boast about attracting Independents and “disaffected Democrats,” but the fact is, 51% of Independents dislike her.
Overall, 51% of Arizonians, including 29% of Republicans, hold an unfavorable view of the very flawed and anti-gay candidate.
In recent weeks, Lake has taken to falsely claiming that Gallego is antisemitic and voted to support Hamas. Meanwhile, her own ties to antisemites are coming to the forefront.
Earlier this year, she endorsed the Oklahoma state senate campaign of Jarrin Jackson, who says he “largely” agrees with the conspiracy theory that Jews are “taking over the world.” Lake is also pals with disgraced former CIA officer Michael Scheuer, who professes Jewish people are “increasingly anti-American.”
Media Matters delves into more of Lake’s anti-Jewish associates, including a pro-Nazi blogger and fitness influencer who shares material denying the Holocaust.
Gallego is also highlighting Lake’s fealty to Trump, who recently called the terrorist group Hezbollah “very smart.”
Contrastingly, Gallego met last week with Or Gat, an Israeli whose mother was killed by Hamas during its attack October 7.
Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year, is unpopular with Arizona Dems.
The out bisexual senator hasn’t announced whether she’s running for reelection.
Regardless, the national Republican Party doesn’t seem to love Lake’s chances. Mainstream conservatives aren’t showering her with endorsements or donations.
A tired stunt queen, Lake’s antics aren’t landing. Last month, she verbally accosted Gallego outside an airport men’s room, and looked foolish.
As a former U.S. Marine and veteran congressman, Gallego is the clear front-runner in the Democratic primary. Lake is also the favorite on the Republican side.
Can you say “mismatch?” Lake could lose by far more than 17,000 votes this time around…
9 Comments
still_onthemark
“Overall, 51% of Arizonians, including 29% of Republicans, hold an unfavorable view of” Kari Lake.
She is never going to improve those numbers and is likely to drive them down every time she opens her mouth.
abfab
Or even when she just stands there! But with her mouth, it’s always open.
ZzBomb
Any RWNJ here wanna take a stab at defending this trash monster?
still_onthemark
One will probably chime in here with some irrelevant poll about Trump vs Biden, but no defense (or even a mention) of Scari Lake. Look, a squirrel.
quantum
I am offended on behalf of trash monsters. Oscar the Grouch and Marjory the Trash Heap deserve no such company.
I will say, never underestimate the power of racist voters to derail the candidacy of a qualified POC. Stranger things have happened. I think even the RWNJs know Kari Lake is beyond help, though. She has way more in common with MTG than Boebert these days; given Boebert’s personal life continues to be a trainwreck, she’s largely fallen in line with the congressional conservative regime.
If Kari Lake was smart, she’d find herself a comfortable congressional district, move in, and run for the house.
KW1969
The amount of support she has is nothing to sniff at … it’s within range.
At least Sinema is left in the dust.
Jack
I’m glad these idiots keep attaching themselves to Trump. After 2016 being endorsed by Trump has become an almost guaranteed election loss. After this election, I never want to hear this bishes name again. Throw her on the garbage heap with Dr. Oz, Hershel Walker and all the nobody’s who lost their House elections. Trump is career suicide.
abfab
There’s a huge collection of DONALD JUNIOR in makeup photos. We’re waiting, Q. He cleans up nicely.
Fahd
Is there a poll where the astoundingly corrupt spoiler Sinema is not in the race?
The Democrats need to focus on not letting Lake even hope for a close race; in any case, if Lake were somehow to do well, for sure the election would have been rigged.