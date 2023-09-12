Kellyanne Conway couldn’t let 9/11 pass without saying something incredibly stupid & factually inaccurate

Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that forever changed America and Kellyanne Conway couldn’t let the day pass without using it to attack President Joe Biden and spew more of her lies.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News yesterday night, the former Trump White House propagandist blasted “bumbling, stumbling” Biden for not visiting any of the sites where the 9/11 attacks happened.

“I think it was a miscue on many different levels, particularly for a guy who ran on being a unifier,” Conway said. “9/11 is a non-partisan, solemn day of remembrance. The worst attack ever.”

Hmmm. If 9/11 is “non-partisan” then why is Kellyanne using it to make a partisan attack on President Biden during an appearance on a partisan cable news network? 🤔

She later continued, “We’re supposed to say ‘never forget’ and I feel, sadly, very sadly, people are already forgetting. It seemed like it was less of a remembrance today across all the channels.”

Kellyanne then pivoted to talk about Biden’s poll numbers, which aren’t great, saying, “Today could’ve been a day where he could explain and lift up the military. You know what he said in Alaska? He basically said Donald Trump‘s more of a threat than the people who took down this country on 9/11. Think about that. He just made a lot of ads for next fall.”

OK, now the actual facts (not the alternative ones).

President Biden didn’t go to any of the sites where the 9/11 attacks happened because he was on his way back from a five-day trip to India and Vietnam to attend the G20 Summit. Instead, he stopped at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on his way back to Washington, D.C., where he gave a speech to 1000 U.S. military personnel.

As for calling Trump “more of a threat than the people who took down this country on 9/11,” as Kellyanne falsely claimed, what the president actually said in his speech was that a “rising tide of hatred, extremism and political violence” has taken hold of the country in recent years and he hopes that Americans can find it in their hearts to look past their differences the same way they did after 9/11.

“We must not succumb to the poisonous politics of difference and division. We must never allow ourselves to be pulled apart by petty manufactured grievances,” he said as he recalled his decades-long friendship with the late Republican senator John McCain.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris attended in the annual observance at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in lower Manhattan, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden laid a wreath at the Pentagon Memorial in a remembrance ceremony.

On social media yesterday, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum honored Mark Bingham, the openly gay rugby player and public relations executive who helped forge a plan to overpower hijackers on Flight 93 and ensure the plane didn’t hit its intended target.