Cheyenne Jackson shares touching tribute to 9/11 hero Mark Bingham

Cheyenne Jackson and (inset) Mark Bingham (Photo: Shutterstock/Instagram)

Actor Cheyenne Jackson paid tribute to 9/11 hero Mark Bingham yesterday on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Jackson portrayed Bingham in the 2006 movie, United 93. It was a dramatization, in real-time, of what happened aboard one of the planes that crashed on 9/11.

Bingham was a former rugby player. He was also gay. He helped set up the world’s first international tournament for gay rugby teams in the summer of 2001.

Along with other passengers and crew members, Bingham was able to overcome the terrorists who hijacked United Airlines 93, which was on its way from Newark, New Jersey to San Francisco.

United Airlines 93 plane ended up crashing in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing all 44 people on board. It was the only one of the four hijacked planes that day not to reach its intended target.

Without the action taken by those on board, many more people might have died it the plane reached its intended target — believed to be Washington DC.

Jackson posted a photo of Bingham and said, “Thinking of you today Mark Bingham. It was a privilege portraying you in the film #United93 and I honor your memory as well as your mother Alice Hoagland’s and all of the souls lost that day. #NeverForget”

Alice Hoagland

Hoagland, a former flight attendant, was Bingham’s mother. After his death, she became involved in campaigns and events to keep her son’s memory alive. This included the Mark Bingham Foundation and the renamed Bingham Cup: the world’s biggest gay rugby tournament.

The first Bingham Cup took place in San Francisco in 2002, the year after the 9/11 attacks.

Hoagland died, aged 71, in December 2020.

Alice Hoagland and her son, Mark Bingham (Photo: US Rugby Foundation)

Many thanked Jackson for remembering Bingham.

“Aside from my personal connections to a few human souls lost that day… Mark is one of my favorites. He is such a hero to me,” said one. “Also Proof that no matter how the world treats you for being who you were born to be, you can still stand in your goodness, retain your integrity and your humanity. Thank you Mark!”

“Met Mark at a July 4th party two months before 9/11. What a sweetheart. 💔” said another.

“Thank you @mrcheyennejackson he means so much to us in the rugby community. We loved Alice so much too,” said a third.