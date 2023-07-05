Kellyanne Conway is gonna be pissed when she sees what her daughter Claudia just tweeted

Kellyanne Conway‘s rebellious teenage daughter is causing trouble again.

On Tuesday, to mark Independence Day, Claudia Conway re-shared a clip of herself talking to reporters in June 2022 shortly after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe V Wade.

In the clip, she urges people not to “buy into July 4th propaganda” and saying she wouldn’t be celebrating the holiday because “we’re not free.”

“New year, same sh*t — bringing this back,” the 18-year-old tweeted yesterday, along with the clip.

When a critic accused her of disrespecting veterans who fought for “our beautiful Christian country”, Conway ripped into the guy… by offering him a brief lesson in American history.

“No one’s disrespecting veterans,” she replied. “I have the utmost respect for our veterans, which is why we observe Veterans and Military Families Month, Military Appreciation Month, Memorial Day, etc. Independence Day marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, freeing the colonies from Great Britain.”

She continued, “In today’s day, the Fourth of July has been commercialized and projects the idea that those in America are ‘free,’ when factually, many Americans are not. If America is a free country where freedom of religion (first amendment) is available to all, how are you going to call it a ‘Christian’ country? You’re contradicting yourself.”

“Multiple truths can exist at once that don’t have to do with each other. Goodnight.”

She also tweeted a photo of a hand-drawn poster someone made with the words “WE HATE YOU!!” underneath the faces of all six conservative justices.

After SCOTUS ruled last week that private business owners have the right to deny goods and services to LGBTQ+ people based on their religious convictions, Conway took to Twitter to blast the high court.

She did so be re-sharing a photo of herself holding up a sign that reads “F*CK SCOTUS” taken at an abortion rights rally in New York last summer.

“Bringing this back obviously,” she tweeted, along with the photo.

Colorado web designer Lorie Smith argued before SCOTUS that the Bible says she can’t provide her services to a same-sex couple looking to create a wedding-related website, even though no same-sex couple has ever asked her to.

(We’re pretty sure the Bible doesn’t say anything about same-sex marriage, and we’re 100% sure it doesn’t say anything about websites, but we digress.)

Though Colorado state law prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, Smith said the non-discrimination statute violates her right to free speech. The conservative court agreed in a 6 to 3 vote down ideological lines.

In the dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayer noted that today’s ruling comes amid a “backlash to the movement for liberty and equality for gender and sexual minorities.”

“New forms of inclusion have been met with reactionary exclusion. This is heartbreaking. Sadly, it is also familiar,” she wrote. “When the civil rights and women’s rights movements sought equality in public life, some public establishments refused. Some even claimed, based on sincere religious beliefs, constitutional rights to discriminate. The brave Justices who once sat on this Court decisively rejected those claims.”