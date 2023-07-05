Kellyanne Conway is gonna be pissed when she sees what her daughter Claudia just tweeted

Kellyanne Conway‘s rebellious teenage daughter is causing trouble again.
On Tuesday, to mark Independence Day, Claudia Conway re-shared a clip of herself talking to reporters in June 2022 shortly after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe V Wade.
In the clip, she urges people not to “buy into July 4th propaganda” and saying she wouldn’t be celebrating the holiday because “we’re not free.”
“New year, same sh*t — bringing this back,” the 18-year-old tweeted yesterday, along with the clip.
When a critic accused her of disrespecting veterans who fought for “our beautiful Christian country”, Conway ripped into the guy… by offering him a brief lesson in American history.
“No one’s disrespecting veterans,” she replied. “I have the utmost respect for our veterans, which is why we observe Veterans and Military Families Month, Military Appreciation Month, Memorial Day, etc. Independence Day marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, freeing the colonies from Great Britain.”
She continued, “In today’s day, the Fourth of July has been commercialized and projects the idea that those in America are ‘free,’ when factually, many Americans are not. If America is a free country where freedom of religion (first amendment) is available to all, how are you going to call it a ‘Christian’ country? You’re contradicting yourself.”
“Multiple truths can exist at once that don’t have to do with each other. Goodnight.”
She also tweeted a photo of a hand-drawn poster someone made with the words “WE HATE YOU!!” underneath the faces of all six conservative justices.
After SCOTUS ruled last week that private business owners have the right to deny goods and services to LGBTQ+ people based on their religious convictions, Conway took to Twitter to blast the high court.
She did so be re-sharing a photo of herself holding up a sign that reads “F*CK SCOTUS” taken at an abortion rights rally in New York last summer.
“Bringing this back obviously,” she tweeted, along with the photo.
Colorado web designer Lorie Smith argued before SCOTUS that the Bible says she can’t provide her services to a same-sex couple looking to create a wedding-related website, even though no same-sex couple has ever asked her to.
(We’re pretty sure the Bible doesn’t say anything about same-sex marriage, and we’re 100% sure it doesn’t say anything about websites, but we digress.)
Though Colorado state law prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, Smith said the non-discrimination statute violates her right to free speech. The conservative court agreed in a 6 to 3 vote down ideological lines.
In the dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayer noted that today’s ruling comes amid a “backlash to the movement for liberty and equality for gender and sexual minorities.”
“New forms of inclusion have been met with reactionary exclusion. This is heartbreaking. Sadly, it is also familiar,” she wrote. “When the civil rights and women’s rights movements sought equality in public life, some public establishments refused. Some even claimed, based on sincere religious beliefs, constitutional rights to discriminate. The brave Justices who once sat on this Court decisively rejected those claims.”
barryaksarben
WOW Im impressed and I dont say that lightly. I love how she answered the person who falsely accused her of not respecting our vets. That particular argument really pisses me off when they use it as a blanket complaint when that is not what people are doing at all
Openminded
Agreed, she definitely sounded well versed with her reply. Better than I could have and I’m way older than her. Great job young lady.
Diplomat
She’s awesome and should run for president.
Barry your grammar is almost there. And since you support boys barging into girls locker rooms and showers in the name of trans people, maybe you could convince me to jump to your side. Any hints of sanity in that case? Do tell…
Mister P
When you use a phrase like “barging into women’s locker rooms,” you just embarrass yourself dip poop.
Diplomat
The only embarrassment here is your ideology that men in drag belong in women’s showers. That’s a global embarrassment you support. Thank God laws are being set to criminalize such behavior. Of course feel free to challenge me with rational conversation and evidentiary facts. That is, if you’re not too embarrassed. Bring it if you can. Seems all you and yours do is flagulate at a solid debate.
Mister P
No one is advocating for men in drag in locker rooms. Lay off the hyperbole.
Diplomat
Oh I see men in drag doesn’t convert to “trans women”. Do the conversion and let me know.
Openminded
Dip, If men in drag equals Trans then Trans has to equal men in drag. Have you EVER viewed a single picture of Elliott Page in drag? I’d imagine there are a few Drag queens who are very straight, just like there are many Drag queens who are simply gay with no desire to transition. Your logic would dictate that since almost all pedophiles have a penis, then all those with penis’ must be pedophiles.
Diplomat
I see amazing cosmetic transformations on both drag queens and Trans people. Truly spectacular. And yes I understand the difference and they are not equal in mind.
This still doesn’t answer the question: why do trans women think they can enter girls showers and locker rooms unwanted, harassing women in the process. It seems trans and those that support them run screaming for the hills when confronted for a reasonable explanation.
Diplomat
Claudia is fkng gorgeous. Her pic on her Instagram in the leopard outfit is stunning.
Jack
Let me give you a non diplomatic reply. Be aware that you can take your response to me and go ahead and shove it up your ass so you can save yourself some typing. Shut. The. F*CK. Up. You self absorbed, uneducated cow. We aren’t going to even acknowledge your stupid comments because troll bait is ridiculous. But I will put you in your place. Yell upstairs from your basement apartment and ask you Mommy what’s for dinner, because you are wasting your time here, honey. You’ve been dismissed.
Diplomat
Typical Trans response. Running for the hills. Can’t do anything but fart on people who want you out of women’s spaces. How dare you harass women you uneducated fool. Now say something to make your rediculous case for demeaning bio women or just take the laws as they come.
Mack
I call on QUEERTY to ban Diplomat for violation of community guidelines. He’s a right wing troll in here every day with his BS and made up lies.
abfab
I know…it’s like they’re on some great mission to convince the world of the same thing every day.
We are marching to Pretoria, Pretoria, Pretoria
We are marching to Pretoria, Pretoria, Hooorah!
mz.sam
Bravo Claudia! Even her lawyer dad, George Conway, left his Trump nob-sucking wife, Kellyanne and now is a regular MSNBC political commentator on Morning Joe.