Ted Cruz wins the award for stupidest response to the Supreme Court’s latest anti-LGBTQ+ ruling

Just when we didn’t think Ted Cruz could possibly get any dumber, he issued a statement in response to today’s Supreme Court’s ruling that grants private businesses the right to deny goods and services to LGBTQ+ people.
Colorado web designer Lorie Smith argued before the court that the Bible says she can’t provide her services to a same-sex couple looking to create a wedding-related website, even though no same-sex couple has ever asked her to.
(We’re pretty sure the Bible doesn’t say anything about same-sex marriage, and we’re 100% sure it doesn’t say anything about websites, but we digress.)
Though Colorado state law prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, Smith said the non-discrimination statute violates her right to free speech. The conservative court agreed in a 6 to 3 vote down ideological lines.
In the statement, which nobody asked for BTW, Cancun Cruz tried spinning the whole thing as a win for people of all faiths–Muslims, Jews, you name it!
“Before today’s ruling, the state of Colorado wanted to compel the speech of Christian artists and business owners who declined to use their God-given talents to celebrate views that run contrary to what their faith teaches,” Cruz said. “This law wasn’t just a threat to Christians either.”
He continued, “Should a Muslim artist be compelled by the government to draw the image of Muhammed? Should Jewish artists be forced to create art that is antisemitic? No, absolutely not. The Supreme Court’s decision in this case is a victory for the First Amendment not just in Colorado, but all across the United States.”
🤡🤡🤡
Last we checked, nobody in the government was demanding that Muslim artists draw images of Muhammed. And, come to think of it, we haven’t heard of very many Jewish artists be forced to create antisemitic art either.
Christians using their faith to justify discriminating against LGBTQ+ people is definitely a thing that happens, however. And, unfortunately, it will continue to happen thanks to today’s SCOTUS ruling.
Here’s how folx have been responding to Cruz’s statement…
I’m going to bookmark this tweet because you will be the first one screaming when a business denies service to MAGA supporters.— T (@tee_vee17) June 30, 2023
Slavery was upheld by SCOTUS in the 1800s. Slavery is also in your Bible.— JKay (@JKay52297925) June 30, 2023
🤡Cancun cruz🤡— S Garz (@sgarz3) June 30, 2023
LGBTQIA people are created queer in the image of the Divine. To discriminate against them is a sin against the divine.— Ocean_Sapphire (@OceanSapphire82) June 30, 2023
“She was never penalized for rejecting a same-sex couple — and it’s unclear if she ever did — but sued on hypothetical grounds.” So now we can sue on things that never happened because they might happen? Hmmmm.— Susan (@redwitch497) June 30, 2023
I can’t wait for an atheist web designer to refuse to do work for Christians.— Bobby Selah (@bobbyselah) June 30, 2023
She had no standing. No injuries occurred— john smith (@blklung) June 30, 2023
yay! it is a great day for bigotry and discrimination in our country …now let’s do christians!— trixeyfairfield (@trixeyfairfield) June 30, 2023
Wait I thought that discrimination was bad? Or is that only when it can affect straight white people like affirmative action? Or is discrimination based in faith a good thing?— Steve 🟦 (@dontgoslideaway) June 30, 2023
Should a patriotic America be compelled to listen to— xxxJDxxx (@xxxJDxxx3) June 30, 2023
Ted Cruz?
In the dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayer noted that today’s ruling comes amid a “backlash to the movement for liberty and equality for gender and sexual minorities.”
“New forms of inclusion have been met with reactionary exclusion. This is heartbreaking. Sadly, it is also familiar,” she wrote. “When the civil rights and women’s rights movements sought equality in public life, some public establishments refused. Some even claimed, based on sincere religious beliefs, constitutional rights to discriminate. The brave Justices who once sat on this Court decisively rejected those claims.”
11 Comments
Openminded
Not a problem for me. I refuse to do business with anyone who doesn’t like who I am. This goes on everywhere, everyday. It’s not right, but it’s just best to let them shoot their own foot off. Many people aren’t “pretty” enough to be allowed entry into some night clubs and nobody is stopping that. If this was essential services being denied to people, I would stand up against it, but take your cake order down the street to somebody who appreciates your money.
dbmcvey
But Shaver says he’s an ally.
decrans
That’s the beauty of a free-market economy. You can vote with your dollars. And I feel like this post is indicative of Glenn Greenwald’s dissection. It involved the evolution of the LGBTQ+ movement from fairness under the guise of gay marriage to self-centered retribution of political adversaries (see: punishing parents for not trans-ing their children with mandated state directives.) Go buy your wedding cake at a business that wants your money. It would be a better experience for all. Why does self-centered ideological bickering trump upsetting the quality of life for all actors involved?
dbmcvey
No one is punishing parents for, as you put it (and in a way that, once again, throws doubts on your claim to have been trans) “not transing” their children. On the contrary, states like Florida and Texas are trying to punish parents for trying to get their children care.
You’re trying, and failing, to gaslight us again.
decrans
Nope. You’re wrong again, Dave Matthews. That legislation is in the batting cages with the support of Scott Weiner right now. That’s what radical California Democrats are pushing down the pike. Google and read up on the news occurring in your home state. Put down the mimosa at drag brunch and pay attention to what’s happening in your backyard.
GentlemanCaller
Just to clarify, the California bill pointed at misleadingly by decrans is AB957, which would require courts to consider IN CUSTODY BATTLES whether or not each parent recognizes the gender identity of their child “as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child.” It’s very narrow, and it’s limited to custody cases. No one is being “punished.” Stop making stuff up.
mildredspierce
Hmmm….she looks like a lonely fag hag to me.
dbmcvey
No one had asked this woman to design a website, and she didn’t design websites for a living. If the Supreme Court hadn’t been the activist court they are this would have been dismissed for lack of standing.
The fear now is, what other services can we be denied? Today it’s a wedding cake or a website, tomorrow it’s medication and healthcare. This court is completely corrupt.
Invader7
Exactly. Let’s start vetting clients / customers and if they’re gop/right wingers DISCRIMINATE against them. Turn the tables. Claim they’re offending our 1st Amendment rights !!! They’d be so full of faux outrage cry baby tactics it would be actually funny to see them squirm, Turn about IS fair play !!
Mack
Personally I think all Republican “christians” should be refused any service. Base it off their hatred being against your religion. It would be interesting to see what the rightwing bullshit Supremes would come up with then.
Invader7
Let’s start with all gop Supreme Court justices. They’d be screaming discrimination at the top of lungs. Cry baby wussies…!!