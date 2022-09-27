up in smoke

Kellyanne Conway’s messy Fox News appearance mocked for the mess that it is

Kellyanne Conway‘s righteous indignation is off the charts, and nobody seems to be buying her latest outburst.

The former Trump adviser has been hitting the campaign trail in an attempt to rally up enthusiasm among Republican midterm voters. On Monday night, she appeared on Fox News and attacked Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman for displaying a marijuana flag outside the State Capitol.

Fetterman is currently the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate against Trump-endorsed Republican Dr. Oz.

Recent studies show over 16% of Americans regularly use cannabis, and a record 60% of the country — Fetterman clearly among them — supports legalization. Other studies have shown marijuana use is even higher in the LGBTQ community.

And look, there might be a reasonable argument to be made for why politicians shouldn’t hang marijuana flags. But Conway did not go that route.

Instead, she quipped: “He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny. He’s trolling his opponent. He thinks that’s funny,” Conway said. “Here’s what’s not funny—that there’s been a doubling of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania while he’s been in office from 2015 to 2021. Fentanyl is rankling every corner of this state.”

Straw men belong in corn fields and The Wizard of OZ, not arguments.

The response was swift: