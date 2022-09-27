Kellyanne Conway’s messy Fox News appearance mocked for the mess that it is

Kellyanne Conway‘s righteous indignation is off the charts, and nobody seems to be buying her latest outburst.

The former Trump adviser has been hitting the campaign trail in an attempt to rally up enthusiasm among Republican midterm voters. On Monday night, she appeared on Fox News and attacked Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman for displaying a marijuana flag outside the State Capitol.

Fetterman is currently the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate against Trump-endorsed Republican Dr. Oz.

Recent studies show over 16% of Americans regularly use cannabis, and a record 60% of the country — Fetterman clearly among them — supports legalization. Other studies have shown marijuana use is even higher in the LGBTQ community.

And look, there might be a reasonable argument to be made for why politicians shouldn’t hang marijuana flags. But Conway did not go that route.

Instead, she quipped: “He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny. He’s trolling his opponent. He thinks that’s funny,” Conway said. “Here’s what’s not funny—that there’s been a doubling of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania while he’s been in office from 2015 to 2021. Fentanyl is rankling every corner of this state.”

Kellyanne: He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny.. Here’s what’s not funny. There’s been a doubling of overdose deaths.. pic.twitter.com/HWeoZ3K8eB — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2022

Straw men belong in corn fields and The Wizard of OZ, not arguments.

The response was swift:

If you look really closely you can almost see the imaginary line of marijuana overdose deaths on this chart of U.S. government data from the last 22 years pic.twitter.com/sIdh8cJ50s — Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) September 27, 2022

Surely she knows the difference in marijuana and fentanyl. Maybe she thinks Dr. Oz’s magic diet pills can cure drug overdoses. — Vicki Ringer (@vickiringer) September 27, 2022

At this point the Republican Party is made up entirely of cranky old folks yelling at the kids to stay of their lawn. — Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) September 27, 2022

I thought @JohnFetterman put it up to protest the abject stupidity of the US Govt spending $50 billion in taxpayer money on a marijuana crusade that is riddled with hypocrisy. Who gets locked up? Black people. Marijuana and Fentanyl have as much to do with each other as Coors https://t.co/bY4Ohin7x3 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 27, 2022

Her husband needs to have a chat with her. — Mask Up, Social Distance, Wash Hands, Vaccinate (@judgy67) September 27, 2022

help. just did the biggest eye roll ever and they’re stuck — mae sayer (@maemalade1) September 27, 2022

She needs to smoke some weed and relax. — Ty Accornero (@TyAccornero) September 27, 2022

If marijuana deaths were doubled, the number would still be zero, you gaslighting cartoon. https://t.co/ve6CGATTI0 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 27, 2022

Get Kellyanne some Mary Jane and inform her that fentanyl is the actual problem. — a patel (@apate2325) September 27, 2022