Kellyanne Conway reveals Post-It note message Ivanka Trump left her

Kellyanne Conway claims Ivanka Trump left her a Post-It note in the White House with the details of professionals who specialized in couples therapy.

Conway makes the claim in her new memoir, Here’s The Deal which is due to hit bookstores tomorrow.

In the run-up to its publication, Conway has been teasing excerpts in several publications.

Over the weekend, several outlets revealed some of the more noteworthy details.

Conway was famously one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters and loyal advisers, coining the term “alternative facts” for some of his utterances. However, her husband, George Conway, was publicly critical of Trump and left-wing in his political leanings. The couple also had public issues with one of their teenage children who openly criticized them on TikTok.

The Washington Post ran extracts from Conway’s book. It included the reference to the Post-It from Ivanka, which offered “the names of two local doctors who specialized in couples therapy.”

Conway says she had been open about her desire for some support when it came to her marriage. She said she also noted Ivanka decided not to send her the information via text or email, but by Post-It.

No further speculation is given as to why Ivanka may have avoided electronic communication.

“After I showed George the names,” Conway says, “he rejected one and said a halfhearted ‘okay’ to the other while looking at his phone. We never went.”

The Washington Post says the book, although offering a candid and sometimes critical look at the Trump administration, avoids directly dumping on Trump himself.

However, Conway’s more barbed around some of those around him, including Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner.

She calls Kushner “shrewd and calculating”: He was, “a man of knowing nods, quizzical looks, and sidebar inquiries” who he knew that “no matter how disastrous a personnel change or legislative attempt may be, he was unlikely to be held accountable for it.”

She also claims Kushner had a wide-ranging remit, believing himself capable of turning his hand to anything.

“There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise,” Conway writes, quipping that if martians attacked he would have “happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio.”

“He misread the Constitution in one crucial respect, thinking that all power not given to the federal government was reserved to him.”

Conway also reveals that Donald Trump considered dropping out of the Presidential race in 2016 after the leak of the Access Hollywood tape in which he boasted of grabbing women by the “pussy”.

According to an excerpt in the Daily Beast, Trump asked Conway, “Should I get out [of the race]?”

Conway replied, “You actually can’t [because early voting had already begun] … unless you want to forfeit and throw the whole damn thing to Hillary.”

“I know you don’t like to lose,” she says she told Trump, “but I also know you don’t like to quit.”