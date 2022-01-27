Kellyanne Conway announces new memoir and everyone on Twitter had the same response

Former White House propagandist Kellyanne Conway just announced that her new memoir, Here’s the Deal, will hit bookstore shelves this spring.

“NEWS: I’ve written a book – a memoir – that details my journey as only child of a single mom to presidential campaign manager and counselor,” Conway tweeted this week. “Join me inside the White House and my own house. Preorder HERE’S THE DEAL today!”

Conway is the latest former Trump insider to release a tell-all book about her time working for the one term, twice-impeached ex-president. She was reportedly paid seven figures for the manuscript, which her publisher says will offer “an astonishing glimpse of visibility and vulnerability, of professional and personal highs and lows, and ultimately, of triumph.”

AP reports:

Asked whether Simon & Schuster had fact-checked “Here’s the Deal” — something publishers rarely do, citing time and costs — or could otherwise assure readers of the book’s reliability, a spokesperson responded: “We will let the release speak for itself. We will only add that Kellyanne has worked hard through multiple drafts to provide an accurate portrayal of her life and her time in the White House.” Simon & Schuster employees have expressed unhappiness with the publisher over reports of Conway’s book deal and over its seven-figure deal with former Vice President Mike Pence. At a company town hall meeting last May, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said it was important to present a range of perspectives, but he did cite some limits. Karp said he opposed releasing a memoir by Trump because he couldn’t trust him to provide an honest narrative.

Here’s how people on Twitter responded to Conway’s announcement…

The book of alternative facts…. No thanks. — JJC (@jjcdharry) January 27, 2022

I’m going to sit like this while not reading your book pic.twitter.com/hoKs6jLzrj — Jenn X (@jsessions8032) January 27, 2022

I’m going to read an alternative book. — Gonzo in AZ (@Gonzo_AZ) January 27, 2022

“Details my journey as only child of a single mom to complicit gaslighter to a nation.” Fixed it for you. Did you already go to print? — James Mielke (@LimitedRunJames) January 27, 2022

So it’s fiction? — Shelby Kent-Stewart ™ (@ShelbyKStewart) January 27, 2022

Is it about the Bowling Green massacre? — Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) January 27, 2022

Here’s what the book jacket says : “Early on, Kellyanne learns that abandoning morals and ethics is the most direct path to success, and seizes on them to create a fact free name for herself.” — Tough Crowd (@ToughRoom) January 27, 2022

Would I find this book in the fiction or nonfiction or alternative nonfiction section? — Uncle Mark (@mroller17u) January 27, 2022

We saw the latter part up close and once was enough No need to relive it — TWalsh (@hogan_1969) January 27, 2022

I look forward to buying your book and reading all of the truth within it. The above statement is an alternative fact. — Aspiring Smartass (@BillzThoughts) January 27, 2022

Here’s The Deal will be released on May 24. In the meantime, here’s a super creepy interview Kellyanne did with Showtime right after leaving her post at the White House in August 2020…

