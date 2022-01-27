alternative facts

Kellyanne Conway announces new memoir and everyone on Twitter had the same response

By

Former White House propagandist Kellyanne Conway just announced that her new memoir, Here’s the Deal, will hit bookstore shelves this spring.

“NEWS:  I’ve written a book – a memoir – that details my journey as only child of a single mom to presidential campaign manager and counselor,” Conway tweeted this week. “Join me inside the White House and my own house. Preorder HERE’S THE DEAL today!”

Conway is the latest former Trump insider to release a tell-all book about her time working for the one term, twice-impeached ex-president. She was reportedly paid seven figures for the manuscript, which her publisher says will offer “an astonishing glimpse of visibility and vulnerability, of professional and personal highs and lows, and ultimately, of triumph.”

AP reports:

Asked whether Simon & Schuster had fact-checked “Here’s the Deal” — something publishers rarely do, citing time and costs — or could otherwise assure readers of the book’s reliability, a spokesperson responded: “We will let the release speak for itself. We will only add that Kellyanne has worked hard through multiple drafts to provide an accurate portrayal of her life and her time in the White House.”

Simon & Schuster employees have expressed unhappiness with the publisher over reports of Conway’s book deal and over its seven-figure deal with former Vice President Mike Pence. At a company town hall meeting last May, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said it was important to present a range of perspectives, but he did cite some limits. Karp said he opposed releasing a memoir by Trump because he couldn’t trust him to provide an honest narrative.

Here’s how people on Twitter responded to Conway’s announcement…

Here’s The Deal will be released on May 24. In the meantime, here’s a super creepy interview Kellyanne did with Showtime right after leaving her post at the White House in August 2020…

