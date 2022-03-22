Kevin Spacey’s date with karma lingers on with yet another legal blow

Kevin Spacey can’t seem to catch a break. A New York judge just ruled that sealed depositions in an arbitration suit related to the actor’s behavior on the House of Cards set are fair game in an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit against him.

The two-time Oscar-winner saw his career crumble in 2017 when a series of former co-stars, students, and associates accused him of sexual misconduct. Amid the media outcry, Spacey also decided to finally come out of the closet as a gay man.

Spacey’s coming out only invited even more criticism, as LGBTQ activists accused him of trying to use his coming out to deflect against the charges of sexual misconduct. Spacey found himself fired from House of Cards, and in essence, became an industry pariah.

The ensuing years saw Spacey become the subject of various lawsuits, including a 2020 suit filed by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp is currently suing Spacey for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress under the Child Victims Act. The suit, filed in New York, stems from an alleged incident in 1983 when Rapp, then 14, says Spacey, then 26, tried to have sex with him while he was intoxicated.

Now Spacey has suffered a major blow in that case.

Page Six reports that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in New York has ordered him to notify former cast and crew members of House of Cards that their identities and legal depositions could become public as a result of the case.

The depositions in question stem from arbitration unrelated to the suit filed by Rapp. In 2020, a court ordered Spacey to pay $20 million in restitution to MRC, the studio that produced House of Cards. Spacey was found to have violated the company’s anti-sexual harassment policies with at least eight crew members on the series.

One crew member alleged the actor would “greet them, shake their hand and pull their hand down to his crotch or touch their crotch.”

More than 20 depositions were conducted as part of the MRC arbitration. Judge Kaplan believes they could be relevant in the Rapp case in characterizing Spacey’s pattern of behavior.

“All of these witnesses allegedly expressed concern, directly or through counsel, that they might suffer if their names and their involvement in the arbitration were to become public,” Kaplan wrote in the order. “All allegedly received some assurances in that regard.”

The trial in Rapp’s case against Spacey will begin October 4.