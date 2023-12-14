Kid Rock declares his fake boycott of Bud Light is officially over “because that’s the America that I want to live in”

Kid Rock is finally admitting what he’s already been caught doing: the gun-toting rocker is done boycotting Bud Light.

In an interview on Tucker Carlson’s internet show, the aging rocker said he doesn’t think Anheuser-Busch needs to be punished anymore.

“They deserved a black eye, and they got one,” he said. “Do I want to hold their head under water and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

Rock announced his boycott of Bud Light with an unhinged video, in which he shoots cans of beer cases with a gun. Like many reactionary right-wingers, he was “outraged” over the company’s brief partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

But it didn’t take long for Rock’s hypocrisy to be exposed. Over the summer, patrons to the singer’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse reported the restaurant was still selling Bud Light.

“I mentioned it to the waitress. She said they actually stopped selling it for a week right after [Kid Rock’s video], then started selling it again,” a customer spilled to Newsweek.

@KidRock nice that you shot up the bud light… but its still in your bar. Haha pic.twitter.com/HvTlrsO0ja — George Shearer (@GeorgeDShearer) June 11, 2023

Rock was one of many MAGA crybabies who threw a prolonged temper tantrum over Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney.

Country star Travis Tritt vowed to drop all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour, and one conservative influencer even launched his own “Conservative Dad’s ULTRA RIGHT 100% Woke-Free American Beer,” which costs $29.99 for a six-pack.

Not to be outdone, country music act Brent Gilbert also mashed a Bud Light can during a concert…while singing a Queen song in a muscle shirt.

Even U.S. senators got in on the act. None more so than Ted Cruz, who’s still calling for a government iNvEsTiGaTiOn into the Bud Light-Mulvaney partnership (girl, give it up)!!!

But Rock was undoubtedly a ringleader. Unfortunately, he couldn’t even keep himself away from the product.

He was pictured drinking Bud Light at a concert in August. Whoops!

LOL. Last night Kid Rock was pictured drinking a Bud Light at a concert after he led an effort to cancel the company.



It wasn’t long ago he shot up a case of Bud Light with an AR-15. https://t.co/HpQS6DHyri pic.twitter.com/fPW2rG64M7 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 18, 2023

On Carlson’s show, Rock said the punishment handed out to Anheuser-Busch “doesn’t fit the crime,” and pleaded for Americans to come together for the sake of light beer.

“I would like to see people get us back on board and become bigger because that’s the America that I want to live in,” he said.

Rock added he doesn’t want to “spank” Bud Light for the rest of his life.

We’ll just leave that alone…

"Kid Rock Tired of Pretending He Stopped Drinking Bud Light" https://t.co/ijYUBrh4wq — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) December 14, 2023

Regardless, Rock put the kibosh on his fake Bud Light boycott. Meanwhile, Carlson also this tried to put the kibosh on a big story about him.

It was recently reported that Melania wants the fired Fox News host to be her husband’s running mate. But Carlson told Megyn Kelly he’s not considering a run, because he doesn’t think he’s “really suited” for the role.

Mhmmm… sure thing! Just like Kid Rock stopped drinking Bud Light, right?