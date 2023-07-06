Kid Rock proves he’s the king of the hypocrites as his Bud Light fiasco blows up in his face

Kid Rock (Photo: Twitter)

Kid Rock was one of the first major right-wing celebrities to disavow Bud Light after the legacy beer brand partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney for a couple of Instagram ads.

But as it turns out, the unlistenable country music star was bluffing. Multiple sources tell Newsweek that Kid Rock’s Tennessee bar, the lovely Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, was still selling Bud Light weeks after he shot down cases of the beer in an unhinged, gun-toting video.

“I mentioned it to the waitress. She said they actually stopped selling it for a week right after [Kid Rock’s video], then started selling it again,” a customer spilled to Newsweek.

Other patrons called out Kid Rock on social media for his absurd hypocrisy.

Rock was one of many MAGA crybabies who threw a prolonged temper tantrum over Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney, who boasts 10.7 million followers on TikTok.

Country star Travis Tritt vowed to drop all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour, and one conservative influencer even launched his own “Conservative Dad’s ULTRA RIGHT 100% Woke-Free American Beer,” which costs $29.99 for a six-pack.

Not to be outdone, country music act Brent Gilbert also mashed a Bud Light can during a concert…while singing a Queen song in a muscle shirt.

But Kid Rock’s performative outrage was the most ridiculous of all. His video was deranged.

All joking aside, the “boycott Bud Light” campaign unleashed some of the right’s most loathsome actors, who have subjected Mulvaney to unrelenting harassment. In a recent statement, Mulvaney says she’s been afraid to leave her house for months.

Kid Rock was more than happy to ignite the hysteria.

But yet, participating in the boycott himself was apparently a step too far. Sources tell Newsweek that Rock’s restaurant, a massive outdoor venue, was selling Bud Light as recently as this week.

“No one talked about it, and I didn’t hear anyone giving the Bud Light drinkers any grief at all,” said a source. “Actually, no one really seemed to care about it.”

Other customers tweeted about Bud Light’s presence at the venue, too.

“Tempted to ask for a Bud Light at the Kid Rock Bar,” wrote @klechner11 on July 2.

“I was in Nashville last week and visited Kid Rock bar. I saw people drinking Bud Light beer at the bar,” added @JohnNegron769 on July 4.

Kid Rock, for his part, didn’t respond to a request for comment. But plenty of people on Twitter were more than happy to share their views on his incredible hypocrisy.

