Kylie’s ‘Padam’ surprise, ‘Heartstopper’ takes over Pride, & Ron DeSantis’ Broadway roast

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

BIDEN AMERICA: As the GOP continues to roll out anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country, President Biden held the largest Pride celebration in White House history with singer Betty Who. [USA TODAY]

EVEN ICONS FANGIRL: Steven Spielberg was such a fan of the queer love story on The Last of Us that he sent a letter praising the episode to the show’s creator. [IndieWire]

PADAM FEVER: Kylie Minogue made a surprise appearance at the Summetime Ball at London’s Wembley Stadium & performed her new gay anthem “Padam Padam” & her classic hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

BEER FOR ALL: Amid right-wing boycotts, Garth Brooks won’t be banning Bud Light at his new Nashville bar and says the establishment will be a “place you feel safe in.” [Deadline]

GO WIG OR GO HOME: The Guinness World Record for largest drag brunch took place in NYC with over 400 people attending & featured a slew of performances, including Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria. [WWD]

HEARSTOPPING PRIDE: Hearstopper stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke took their adorable Netflix teen romance stateside by riding a float at the Washington, D.C. Pride parade.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke at Washington, D.C. Pride. ???? pic.twitter.com/QHezfP7m22 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2023

DON’T SAY KKK: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis got hilariously mocked at the Tony Awards after actress Denée Benton called him the “Grand Wizard” of Florida. [The Wrap]

KARDASHIAN HORROR STORY: Zachary Quinto is returning for the new season of American Horror Story and had some very surprising things to say about his costar Kim Kardashian. [People]

MOMMIE QUEEREST: Hollywood icon Joan Crawford received the musical treatment on this week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race and it was one glorious wire hanger extravaganza.