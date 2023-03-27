Lee Pace spent his 44th birthday is his birthday suit—and we’re still celebrating

Image Credit: Getty Images

Over the weekend, actor/DIY home renovation expert/internet crush Lee Pace celebrated his 44th birthday, and yet we’re the ones who received a gift!

The film and television star had quite a year—including roles in AppleTV+’s sci-fi epic Foundation and the hilarious murder mystery Bodies Bodies Bodies—and he celebrated by posting a series of photos on Instagram, a number of which featured him shirtless.

You simply love to see it!

If you just scrolled through those pictures, we can almost guarantee you stopped to zoom in on the following—because we did, too. But what’s going on here, exactly? Is Pace… naked? Is he sunning those buns out in the open desert? It sure looks like it….

Image Credit: Instagram, @leeepfrog

Also in the past year, Pace “came out” as a married man, confirming in an interview with GQ Hype that he has tied the knot with Matthew Foley, an executive for fashion brand Thom Browne.

He previously had the following (adorable) thoughts to share about married life:

“What I’ll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true,” Pace said. “If you’ve found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight.”

Among Pace’s birthday carousel of photos was this choice shot of him with Foley, which sent our hearts a’flutter:

Image Credit: Instagram, @leeepfrog

Foley shared some snaps to mark the special day, too. We’re especially fond of this photo, where the husbands—both in khaki shorts and sun hats—stare lovingly at one another, presumably with the green, wide-open acreage of their upstate New York home behind them.

happy birthday babe ?? pic.twitter.com/huqXZ7YQSg — matthew foley (@MJFIII) March 25, 2023

But it’s the other post that really caught Gay Twitter™’s eye: Foley shared two side-by-side pics of Pace with his hand in a bandage, the middle finger protruding and prominent. Many responded wondered what happened, but leave it to the gays to think of something else entirely…

Actually, Pace’s special day might as well be a national holiday considering so many folks logged on to wish the dreamy actor a happy birthday:

Shut up everyone Lee Pace just dropped new birthday pics ? pic.twitter.com/tkgOgsgW2r — ???????? ????? ???? (@christsxoranges) March 25, 2023

happy birthday aries king Lee Pace ? pic.twitter.com/cCRhuZKO4e — grant?? (@jakegylllnhaal) March 25, 2023

“I want to be a tiny pimple between his shoulder blades” is what a crazy person would say but definitely not me haha https://t.co/ELkwpuCyEA — hennywise the clown (@dansaysget) March 25, 2023

So, yes, Pace’s birthday was a few days ago at this point, but we here at Queerty are still celebrating. To keep the party going, we’ll share a few more of our favorite thirsty shots from he and Foley’s Instagram pages below. You’re welcome!