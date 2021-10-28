Leslie Jordan asked TV hunk Max Greenfield to marry him. He turned him down.

As an actor, Leslie Jordan gets to meet some pretty adorable leading men. One such hunk is Max Greenfield, known to many for his recurring roles in The Neighborhood, Veronica Mars and New Girl.

Jordan and Greenfield had dinner together last night and Jordan took to Instagram to tell his 5.8million followers he’d been so overcome with emotion, he’d jokingly asked Greenfield to marry him.

“Tonight at dinner, I asked @iammaxgreenfield to marry me and he said, ‘I am straight and already married.’ But, he didn’t say no. On second thought, I don’t want to be a home-wrecker. Love you @tesssanchezgreenfield”

The woman Jordan tagged is Greenfield’s wife, casting director Tess Sanchez. The couple married in 2008 and have two children.

Jordan’s followers loved the joke.

“He’s missing out big time,” one said about Greenfield’s rejection.

“Lies! You’d make a great home-wrecker,” quipped another.

Others were just downright thirsty.

“I’d wreck more than his home, he’s so hot.”

Jordan built up a huge following on Instagram during 2020 when he entertained people with a glimpse of his lockdown life, plus his occasional throwback photo to his younger days.

The beloved gay star, best known for Will & Grace and American Horror Story, has most recently been seen in the sitcom, Call Me Kat. Fox recently announced the show will return for a second season in January 2022.