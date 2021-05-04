Lil Nas X headed to ‘SNL’…with a brand new track

Mark your calendar: conquering queer rapper Lil Nas X will debut his new single–the much-anticipated follow-up to his #1 hit “Montero“–on SNL as the show’s musical guest on May 22.

Nas X will appear opposite host Anya Taylor-Joy on the program, where he will also perform a live version of “Montero.” The episode marks the Season Finale for the late-night comedy staple, which has struggled amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The rapper made the announcement himself via Twitter, posting a cryptic set of emojis alongside it: an orange heart and a sweating emoji. We hope that’s just Nas expressing his nerves, and not sweating to finish the new track.

Saturday Night Live

MONTERO + NEW SONG

5/22 ?? pic.twitter.com/DZwaWq4cWN — nope ? (@LilNasX) May 3, 2021

The season has already parodied the impact of “Montero” this season, in a sketch in which Chris Redd played Lil Nas X on a Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) talk show.

Given Lil Nas X’s penchant for showmanship–not to mention awesome music–we can’t wait to see him hit the SNL stage. If he gives a lap dance to Bowen Yang, give the man an Emmy.