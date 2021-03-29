Lil Nas X’s dad gives his reaction to the ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ video

Lil Nas X dropped his eagerly-awaited new single on Friday: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’.

It was accompanied by a lavish video that has racked up over 25million views on YouTube and sent some right-wing conservatives and evangelicals into meltdown: Chiefly because the gay rapper slides down a pole into Hell and gives Satan a lapdance.

However, among those to give it their blessing was his father. The rapper, real name Montero Lamar Hill, shared a text message he received from his pa.

“Very creative video,” his father began, diplomatically. “I got through it 😂😂 Congratulations. Live life on YOUR terms. Very PROUD of you.”

Lil Nas X caption the image, “lmaoo love this man.”

lmaoo love this man pic.twitter.com/IoZB8QELi5 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

In 2019, Lil Nas X said that coming out to his father and mother as gay had been “nerve-racking” and comparable to ripping off a Band-Aid.

He later said that his coming out had been a “shock” for his dad but that it had ultimately brought them closer together as he no longer had anything to hide. He has spoken of having a more difficult relationship with his mother as she has addiction issues.

Besides the reaction from his dad, Lil Nas X’s video has prompted hundreds of thousands of comments online. Some evangelicals have blasted the performer and accused him of Satanism. Lil Nax X has taken it all in his stride and suggested he was very used to being on the receiving end of hate from so-called Christians.

On Saturday, in a tweet that’s had over 400,000 likes, he explained “I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

To accompany the video, fans can buy a limited-edition Nike sneaker (limited to 666 pairs), with a pentangle brooch on the front. Again, this has been met with accusations of devil-worshipping.

The rapper posted an arch video that promised apologies but actually doubled down.

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe https://t.co/bQ1hbmHQqh pic.twitter.com/hM5vsLRSAk — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

The sneakers, in particular, prompted criticism from South Dakota’s Republican Governor, Kristi Noem.

Posting a tweet with images of the sneakers to Twitter, Noem said, “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s “exclusive.” But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”

Lil Nas X told her to stop tweeting about shoes and get on with her job.

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Yesterday, right-wing pastor Greg Locke was among those to attack the performer for his latest work. Locke labeled it a “bunch of Satanism, a bunch of wickedness, bunch of devilism, bunch of demonism, bunch of psychotic wickedness.”

Lil Nas X was so impressed by the rant he said he intended to sample it.