Lil Nas X posts semi-nude artwork for his latest single

Lil Nas X has finally set a release date for his next single. Fans will know that he started teasing the track, ‘Call Me By Your Name’, last July.

Some hoped it would be released last year as Lil Nas X’s first new material since his 7 EP (which included the chart-devouring ‘Old Town Road’). Instead, he surprised many by instead dropping the seasonal ‘Holiday’ for the festive period.

The performer, who came out as gay while ‘Old Town Road’ was at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019, continued to tease ‘Call Me By Your Name’ with a brief snippet used during a Superbowl commercial in early February.

Yesterday, he gave fans what they wanted: a March 26 release date for the track, now called ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’. Montero Lamar Hill is the real name of the Georgian-born performer.

He also dropped some artwork for the release, which depicts him as Adam and God in a reworking of Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam. He credited the image, which covers his groin area with plants and clouds, to artist and photographer Filip Custic.

Lil Nas X said that once the Instagram posting had 20,000 comments, he’d also drop the video. It’s already had over 19,000 comments, with most expressing the sentiment ‘FINALLY’ in one way or another.

Just release the video already!

Check out a snippet of the track from when he first posted about it last July.