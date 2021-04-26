Some nosy fans asked Lil Nas X about his sexual position. Here’s his pointed answer…

“I get this question a lot. I’ve never been a bunk bed kinda guy, I like king-sized beds, I like queen-sized beds. But for real, all jokes aside, with this top and bottom sh*t in the gay community, it has become a huge form of misogyny, and it’s like how you n*ggas misogynists? You’re all gay, you’re f*ggots. We’re all f*ggots.”–“Montero” singer Lil Nas X, shutting down fans who want to know if he prefers to top or bottom. In an Instagram Q&A, the singer also revealed that he’s only recently started dating. He also admits that his lack of dating experience convinced him to just date casually for the moment, without looking for a long-term relationship.
Daniel M
100% This.
tjack47
This is truth.
Mack
Whatever floats your boat. Nobody’s business except who you sleep with.
Donston
This “top” and “bottom” obsession shit is indeed archaic and sometimes misogynistic/about fem-shaming. While most dudes only really want to know so they can imagine you topping them or so they can shame you for taking dick. Also, that’s some personal shit. I don’t know why folks on the internet feel comfortable constantly asking “queer” males that type of shit.
Folks are just incredibly basic. You don’t know about being “verse”? You don’t know that some “gays” aren’t into anal play at all? You don’t know that some dudes (most of whom aren’t inherently homosexual) are more into same-sex attention, passions, affections, affirmation, love than they are into intercourse or even sexual behaviors in general? Folks just need to stop being basic and stop having these basic ass questions for “queers”.
Fahd
