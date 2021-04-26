Some nosy fans asked Lil Nas X about his sexual position. Here’s his pointed answer…

–“Montero” singer Lil Nas X , shutting down fans who want to know if he prefers to top or bottom. In an Instagram Q&A , the singer also revealed that he’s only recently started dating. He also admits that his lack of dating experience convinced him to just date casually for the moment, without looking for a long-term relationship.

“I get this question a lot. I’ve never been a bunk bed kinda guy, I like king-sized beds, I like queen-sized beds. But for real, all jokes aside, with this top and bottom sh*t in the gay community, it has become a huge form of misogyny, and it’s like how you n*ggas misogynists? You’re all gay, you’re f*ggots. We’re all f*ggots.”