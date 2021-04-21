Lil Nas X just issued an epic clapback at his Twitter haters

Rapper Lil Nas X, still riding high on the success of his homoerotic #1 “Montero” has blasted his detractors on Twitter.

“Montero” has attracted controversy often voiced in social media, both for its parody of religion and for its rampant sexuality. Haters have accused Lil Nas X of flaunting his sexuality for personal gain. The openly gay rapper, however, won’t stand for it.

y’all love saying i’m being gay for success but can’t name 5 successful gay male artists in the last 10 years to save your life — nope ? (@LilNasX) April 20, 2021

“Y’all love saying i’m being gay for success but can’t name 5 successful gay male artists in the last 10 years to save your life,” Nas X wrote in a tweet April 20. Another Twitter user identified as “Starbucks Spellman”–who appears to have since deleted his account–then accused Nas X of somehow exploiting other artists with the video. He wouldn’t stand for that, either.

Related: WATCH: Lil Nas X gives a lap dance to Satan in bonkers new video

“I’m not dissing anyone,” Nas said. “i’m acknowledging the fact that we aren’t usually as successful as our peers. what’s not clicking starbucks spellman.”

i’m not dissing anyone. i’m acknowledging the fact that we aren’t usually as successful as our peers. what’s not clicking starbucks spellman. https://t.co/iyQfQzCRLG — nope ? (@LilNasX) April 20, 2021

“It’s a million n*ggas in the industry that make nothing but songs about women and y’all don’t complain,” Nas wrote in another tweet. “But i make my first song about a n-gga and now it’s my entire artistry. y’all crack me up man.”

it’s a million niggas in the industry that make nothing but songs about women and y’all don’t complain. but i make my first song about a nigga and now it’s my entire artistry. y’all crack me up man. https://t.co/l9J69jVnE5 — nope ? (@LilNasX) April 20, 2021

At the time of this writing, Lil Nas X’s original tweet has received more than 200,000 likes.

Lil Nas X shot to superstardom in 2019 with the release of his song “Old Town Road.” “Montero” marks his biggest success to date, though homophones and religious conservatives have attacked the rapper for the song’s overt references to gay sex and religious iconography. At one point, Lil Nas X gives Satan a lapdance in a widely parodied moment.