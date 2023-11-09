Lindsey Graham flip-flops again in his latest attempt to suck up to Donald Trump

Senator Lindsey Graham (Photo: YouTube)

Flip-flop king Lindsey Graham appears to be at it again. The South Carolina Senator gave an interview to Fox last night in which he wouldn’t be supporting sending money to Israel or Ukraine unless the White House uses more money to secure the southern border of the US as he sees fit.

Graham proudly shared the clip to his X profile. He included a caption saying, “I will not vote for one dime for any country, including Israel, until we secure our own border.”

I will not vote for one dime for any country, including Israel, until we secure our own border. pic.twitter.com/ZCfmU0L4Km — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 9, 2023

Until now, Graham has been one of the most vocal Republican voices for supporting Ukraine with money. He’s also been consistent in pledging support for Israel, following the attacks it experienced at the hands of Hamas on October 7th.

In fact, only two days ago, Graham pinned a tweet to the top of his timeline saying, “We must stand with Israel in every way.”

Perhaps he forgot he pinned it there. The contrast of Graham’s top two tweets at the time of writing, just a couple of days apart, is glaring.

(Screenshot)

Graham has often been mocked for appearing to change his position. In May 2016, Graham famously tweeted, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”

Once Donald Trump won the Republican Presidential nominee, Graham turned into his lapdog.

Graham’s latest about-face appears to have also been inspired by his devotion to Trump. He said the current administration doesn’t know what it’s doing, both in relation to the border and dealing with “bad guys.”

“If we had Donald Trump as President we would secure the border tomorrow,” he told Fox. “People would listen to him in Mexico and other places because they’re afraid of him. If he were President of the United States, this stuff with Iran would end. The only thing that works with bad guys is to be strong.”

Graham’s latest comments have surprised many on both the left and right.

WTH? Hasn't he visited and supported more money to go to Ukraine than any other Senator? — Technomojo (@4informed1) November 9, 2023

Where’s Lindsey Graham and what have you done to him? 😆 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 9, 2023

Have you and Zelenskyy broken up? — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) November 9, 2023

Lindsey could add colors to the chameleon — Joey Clark (@TheJoeyClark) November 9, 2023

You flip flop more than mexican jumping beans. For me you’re a “no”, Lindsay.. — TMartin (@Mrtn1T) November 9, 2023

“Lindsey Graham needs a strong person to mentor him”

Graham’s Fox interview came yesterday after he was among several Republicans who pressed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

The White House recently asked for $14 billion in additional funding to help cut the number of migrants crossing the southern border. Graham and other Republicans are refusing to support the request unless the White House agrees to include their preferred policies, such as building more border barriers.

Last month, former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he’d found Graham’s pivot towards Trumpism particularly surprising and disappointing. He suggested during a public interview with The Atlantic that Graham might not have switched to Trump so hard if he hadn’t lost his former friend, the late John McCain.

“I think Lindsey Graham needs a strong person to mentor him or carry him, and it was John McCain. And when John McCain passed, the next guy, the strongman that Lindsey Graham was drawn to, was Donald Trump.”