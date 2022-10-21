Literally everything is going wrong for Ivanka Trump this week

It’s been a crappy week for Ivanka Trump. Let’s count the ways!

It actually started late last week when video of her dad’s BFF, noted “trysexual” Roger Stone, rudely calling her an “abortionist b*tch” hit the internet and quickly went viral.

The clip came from an upcoming documentary by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen, who captured Stone having the meltdown in the backseat of a car in January 2021 upon learning outgoing president Donald Trump wouldn’t be granting him a second pardon. (Trump previously issued him one in December 2020.)

“You want to fight? Let’s fight! F*ck you,” Stone is heard saying to someone (it’s not totally clear whom) on the phone. “F*ck you and your abortionist b*tch daughter!”

While Stone doesn’t say Ivanka’s name specifically, Guldbrandsen said there is “no doubt” that’s who he was talking about, especially since he was ranting about her husband, Jared Kushner, five seconds earlier.

Watch.

Roger Stone calls Ivanka Trump Donald’s “abortionist bitch daughter” Newly released video by @cguld. Follow him. pic.twitter.com/ZPJGboMfJZ — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 14, 2022

Sooooo, that’s not very nice!

Then a few days later, Ivanka’s personal email address was shared with thousands of people when Parler accidentally CC’d instead of BCC’d her on a message sent to users announcing rapper-turned-GOP-propagandist Ye (a.k.a. Kanye West) was set to acquire the conservative social media platform.

Related: Twice-subpoenaed Trump documentarian spills the tea on Ivanka’s “very weird persona” off-camera

The announcement came at the same time Ye was receiving major blowback following a series of TV appearances and interviews in which he made anti-semitic comments (Ivanka is Jewish, remember) and falsely claimed George Floyd died from fentanyl use (Floyd’s family has since announced plans to take legal action against him for the untrue remarks).

Today's media operations fail: Parler sent an email to all users with 300+ of their verified users CC'd instead of BCC'd Now hundreds of people are replying and everyone has access to the personal emails of many verified users and Parler investors pic.twitter.com/pjjxJtM6dD — Adam Ryan ? (@AdamRy_n) October 17, 2022

Ivanka wasn’t the only person doxed on the email, however. Some other right-wing VIPs who had their personal email addresses shared were conservative gay provocateur Andy Ngo, anti-drag queen podcaster Candace Owens, and GOP congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Related: Mary Trump just made a dire prediction about the growing rift between Donald and Ivanka

According to one Twitter user who was on the thread, the subsequent reply-alls were filled with people sharing extremist messaging, including racial slurs, and hawking their crappy products, offering a deeply unsettling peek behind the curtain at today’s most active far-right radicals.

The email chain was incredible. Just a bunch of nobody verified accounts pushing their own product. Racial slurs. Upset individuals getting doxxed. One guy was pushing racist websites he ran. Incredible group of folks here. — Inflation Tracker (@TrackInflation) October 18, 2022

All this comes less than two weeks after a secret audio recording of Ivanka and her dad sucking up to Christian leaders in the weeks ahead of the 2016 presidential election was featured in the new documentary Battleground.

Related: Secret audio of Donald Trump and Ivanka wooing Christian leaders leaks and it’s creepy AF

The doc hit streaming platforms earlier this month and offers a shocking look at the anti-abortion movement in America. In the recording, Ivanka can be heard kissing the a**es of a roomful of anti-choice right-wingnuts before being condescendingly ordered by her dad to “get back to work.”

Watch the trailer for Battleground below.