Liz Cheney is spilling all the tea on Trump, MAGA & the disgraced GOP in her new book

Get ready for a whole lotta Liz Cheney!

The former U.S. congresswoman and co-chair of the January 6 committee is getting ready to release her new book “Oath and Honor” about her epic falling out with her own party following Donald Trump‘s failed coup in 2021.

The book, which CNN says “paints a scathing portrait of the Republican Party” and condemns “her former colleagues and party leaders as ‘enablers and collaborators’,” hits bookstores next Tuesday and is already #1 on Amazon’s bestseller list because of pre-orders.

NBC News confirms CNN: In her new book, Liz Cheney paints a scathing portrait of the Republican Party, condemning ex-colleagues as "enablers and collaborators," who were "willing to violate their oath to the Constitution out of political expediency and loyalty to Donald Trump." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 29, 2023

CNN got its hands on an advanced copy and has been teasing details from it, including a super awkward exchange she had with Kevin McCarthy about him being summoned to Mar-a-Lago to personally check on Trump after he lost the 2020 election, sunk into a deep depression, and stopped eating.

“They’re really worried,” McCarthy allegedly told her. “Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him.”

To which Cheney replied, “What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump’s not eating?”

“Yeah, he’s really depressed,” McCarthy responded.

(McCarthy has denied Cheney’s story and accused her of being deranged.)

Liz Cheney says McCarthy claimed he went to Mar-a-Lago after January 6th because Trump was depressed and was not eating pic.twitter.com/Ag0IULSHzp — Acyn (@Acyn) November 28, 2023

The 384-page book also includes Cheney’s firsthand account of the weeks leading up to January 6 and her mounting concerns that Trump, who she labels “the most dangerous man ever to inhabit the Oval Office”, was plotting something sinister.

She also writes for the first time ever about being being accidentally included on a White House call where she overheard specific plans to try to overturn the election, which left her with “a terrible feeling in the pit of my stomach.”

It also details the terrifying experience of being inside the Capitol building when the MAGA militia stormed the building and how quickly she became alienated from her Republican colleagues for speaking out and voting to impeach Trump. (Cheney was one of only 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment.)

“This was feeling more like middle school than the US Congress,” she recalls.

Cheney is planning a media blitz, starting with an appearance on Rachel Maddow‘s show next Monday, which will be her first time ever sitting down with the MSNBC host.

Next week!



Liz Cheney's first prime time interview about her new book, and Rachel Maddow's first interview with Liz Cheney ever!



Monday, December 4 at 9pm ET on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/MwPkSf2dsn — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) November 28, 2023

She has also vowed to do anything and everything she can to prevent Trump from getting reelected in 2024, saying she’ll do “whatever it takes.”

“I certainly will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump isn’t anywhere close to the Oval Office,” she said during an appearance at The Texas Tribune Festival in September.

“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump, make sure he’s not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.”

In an appearance on CNN’s Face the Nation last month, Cheney was asked if would rule out a 2024 presidential run, to which she replied somewhat ambiguously, “No, I’m not.”

(No, she’s not running? Or, no she’s not ruling it out??)

“I will tell you what I’m definitely going to do,” Cheney continued. “I’m going to spend the next year, between now and the election, certainly helping to elect serious people, helping to elect sane people to Congress.”

“We are facing a moment in American politics where we have to set aside partisanship, and we have to make sure that people who believe in the Constitution are willing to come together to prevent him from ever again setting foot anywhere near the Oval Office.”

“Oath and Honor” is out Tuesday, December 5.