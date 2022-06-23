tick tock

Looks like it’s almost game over for Ginni Thomas

By · 8 comments

Things aren’t looking so good for extreme right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as the January 6 committee’s investigation into the Capitol riot deepens.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters yesterday that the panel has been receiving “a lot of information”, including new footage of Donald Trump’s final months in office provided by documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who interviewed several people in Trump’s orbit, including Ivanka, Jared, Don Jr., Eric Trump, and Mike Pence, in the weeks following the election.

Thompson also said that the committee has been working to arrange an interview with Mrs. Thomas and that she has finally responded to their request for some good, old-fashioned sworn testimony.

The committee asked to speak to Mrs. Thomas after it was revealed she had been in close communication with Trump’s camp in the days leading up to the insurrection and sent over 20 totally-not-crazy-sounding text messages to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, such as:

Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.

She also exchange emails with John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who drafted a memo outlining a plan to subvert the electoral process.

Oh, and she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, though she claims she left early because she “got cold.”

Oh, and she praised the insurrectionists on Facebook, writing “LOVE MAGA people!!!!” and “GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING.”

Oh, and she emailed 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote victory and “choose” presidential electors instead.

“It’s our expectation that we will keep talking and trying to get her to come in,” Thompson told reporters yesterday.

In the past, Mrs. Thomas has said she “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions” and suggested she would happily comply with the panel’s request to testify without a subpoena. It looks like she may be getting that exciting opportunity very shortly!

The committee’s next hearing is set for today and will highlight former Justice Department officials testifying about Trump’s plot to reject the election results. That will wrap up this month’s work, but hearings will resume again in July.

See ya soon, Ginni! 👋

