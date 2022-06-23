Looks like it’s almost game over for Ginni Thomas

Things aren’t looking so good for extreme right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as the January 6 committee’s investigation into the Capitol riot deepens.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters yesterday that the panel has been receiving “a lot of information”, including new footage of Donald Trump’s final months in office provided by documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who interviewed several people in Trump’s orbit, including Ivanka, Jared, Don Jr., Eric Trump, and Mike Pence, in the weeks following the election.

Thompson also said that the committee has been working to arrange an interview with Mrs. Thomas and that she has finally responded to their request for some good, old-fashioned sworn testimony.

The committee asked to speak to Mrs. Thomas after it was revealed she had been in close communication with Trump’s camp in the days leading up to the insurrection and sent over 20 totally-not-crazy-sounding text messages to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, such as:

Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.

She also exchange emails with John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who drafted a memo outlining a plan to subvert the electoral process.

Oh, and she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, though she claims she left early because she “got cold.”

Oh, and she praised the insurrectionists on Facebook, writing “LOVE MAGA people!!!!” and “GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING.”

Oh, and she emailed 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote victory and “choose” presidential electors instead.

“It’s our expectation that we will keep talking and trying to get her to come in,” Thompson told reporters yesterday.

In the past, Mrs. Thomas has said she “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions” and suggested she would happily comply with the panel’s request to testify without a subpoena. It looks like she may be getting that exciting opportunity very shortly!

The committee’s next hearing is set for today and will highlight former Justice Department officials testifying about Trump’s plot to reject the election results. That will wrap up this month’s work, but hearings will resume again in July.

See ya soon, Ginni! 👋

Now, some tweets…

Ginni Thomas must be forced to testify. To let her off the hook would be malpractice. https://t.co/x7Vs1CIc2K — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 23, 2022

Ginni Thomas is so eager to clear up the record that she has not agreed to a date and time to sit in front of the American people and answer questions under oath. Watch: #SubpoenaGinniThomas — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 23, 2022

The Ginni is out of the bottle. Ginni Thomas needs to be subpoenaed and Clarence Thomas needs to resign. — Brandon Unger ??? ??? (@ungerbn103) June 23, 2022

Who else thinks Ginni Thomas should be treated like every other insurrectionist and traitor? — Mayo ??? (@MayoIsSpicyy) June 19, 2022

GINNI THOMAS is a criminal. Every day she goes without being questioned is a slap in the face to all of US who abide by the laws of this country

Her husband is a Supreme Court JUSTICE and he knew what she was up to.

Cut the shit and address the Thomas's, NOW. — Brown Eyed Susan?? (@smc429) June 23, 2022

Ginni Thomas to Mark Meadows – Nov, 5th 2020… pic.twitter.com/qBq527LIya — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) June 22, 2022

The thing that looks so bad for Ginni Thomas is that Trump & his co-conspirator John Eastman knew they would ultimately need the Supreme Court to pull off the coup. — Rachel Bitecofer ?????? (@RachelBitecofer) June 18, 2022

Every day that Clarence Thomas doesn’t resign and Ginni Thomas isn’t arrested is a day that SCOTUS continues to be compromised and damaged beyond repair. — Ricky Davila ???? (@TheRickyDavila) June 20, 2022

Rep. Adam Schiff said that Ginni Thomas will voluntarily testify to the January 6th Committee. Her husband should voluntarily resign from the Supreme Court. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) June 20, 2022