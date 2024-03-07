Looks like Trump is about to get hit with another expensive lawsuit, this time from… Rudy Giuliani???

Disgraced human being Rudy Giuliani has proven to be one of Donald Trump‘s most loyal sycophants over the years, but the former New York mayor might soon be forced to go head-to-head against his old buddy in court.

After being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case brought on by two former Georgia election workers who he falsely accused of being criminals, Giuliani had to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Prior to that judgement, he was already in dire financial straits, owing $550,000 in unpaid taxes on his Florida condo, $3 million in unpaid legal fees, $57,000 in unpaid phone bills.

He was also facing more than a dozen ongoing lawsuits from various city agencies, Dominion Voting Systems, Hunter Biden, and Noelle Dunphy, an ex-employee suing him for $10 million for sexual assault.

Last month, it was reported The Committee of Unsecured Creditors, which represents the people and companies Giuliani owes money to, was exploring multiple different avenues for how it might obtain all the money he owes.

Among the discussions was whether to compel him to sue Trump for unpaid legal bills.

79-year-old Giuliani, who had his law license suspended in 2021, testified that the ex-president still owes him $2 million from his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

He claimed the two had a verbal agreement that he would be paid $20,000-per-day for his work.

“I got paid expenses, but I never got a salary,” he told testified in bankruptcy court, adding, “When we submitted the invoice for payment, they just paid the expenses. Not all, but most. They never paid the legal fees.”

He also said he suffered “a major financial hit” from having his law license suspended three years ago and he hasn’t been able to recover.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but Giuliani has made it clear that he really, really, really doesn’t want to have to sue his ex-boss, who also happens to be his co-defendant in the election racketeering case in Georgia.

“Mayor Giuliani will not be suing President Trump,” Giuliani’s political advisor, Ted Goodman, affirmed to The Independent this week.

Meanwhile, Trump’s camp hasn’t commented on stiffing his old buddy or the threat of yet another expensive lawsuit heading his way. Although considering he already owes nearly $600 million in various other lawsuits, $2 million probably feels like a drop in the bucket to him.

He’s also got more urgent matters to worry about, like the 91 different counts he’s facing in four different criminal trials, the first of which kicks off later this month in New York.

Despite all this, GOP primary voters are still poised to nominate Trump for president yet again in 2024, even though he already lost to Joe Biden once before in 2020 and has played a major role in Republicans losing every midterm election since 2018.

Trump currently has 1,031 of the 1,215 delegates he needs to clinch his party’s nomination.