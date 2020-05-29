Lori Lightfoot just said “F You” to Donald Trump during a press conference

Lori Lightfoot did not mince words during a press conference this afternoon when asked by reporters how she feels about Donald Trump.
Speaking from the podium, the first-ever Black lesbian mayor of Chicago accused Trump of trying to “foment violence” after he called for “thugs” (his word) protesting the death of George Floyd to be shot in the streets.
“We see the game he’s playing because it’s so transparent,” Lightfoot seethed, “and he’s not very good at it.”
“He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders to throw red meat to his base. His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. And we can absolutely not let him prevail.”
Then came the kicker: “I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words: It begins with F and ends with YOU.”
Lightfoot then demanded an apology from Trump for his racist behavior and poor leadership.
Asked by a reporter whether she was concerned about him withholding federal assistance to Chicago after her harsh rebuke, Lightfoot replied: “What I’m concerned about is a president of the United States using his bully pulpit to foment violence, that’s what I’m concerned about.”
And when it was suggested by another reporter that maybe she follow the wise words of forever first lady Michelle Obama when she said “When they go low, we go high,” Lightfoot responded: “I’m not Michelle Obama.”
We stan.
Watch.
Here's the video of Mayor Lightfoot responding to Trump.
Exact quote:
8 Comments
wimo
I do not what to say, and the thing that i want to say will not pass.
stevieboy3362
GO LORI LIGHTFOOT, YOU ROCK!!!!
frapachino
If she were a tween yae , as an adult it makes her look incredibly weak and foolish!
Cam
@frapachino
Yeah, but you have no problem with Trump calling Nazis “Good People”.
frapachino
Yae that’ll help! Whatever happened to they go low we go high! She needs to concentrate on her violent dying city!
Cam
Ohhhhhhh right, You right wing trolls always try to lie and claim that Chicago is the most violent city in the country.
Hmmmm, it’s a shame that cities in red states like Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, New Orleans, and Houston ALL have higher crime rates.
But that’s right, Obama was from Chicago so you all have to try to lie about it.
Goforit
Finally a politician who is a patriotic hero for not being afraid of the fascist bully that currently occupies the oval office. Lori Lightfoot/Brian Sims 2020.
Cam
Oh no! Somebody called TRUMP a name. Lets all watch the media freak out, while at the same time they ignore the multiple worse things Trump does every day.